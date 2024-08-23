Transformers: Daniel Warren Johnson Reveals When His Image Comics Run Will End

Daniel Warren Johnson has been a big part of the landmark success of Skybound’s Energon Universe, ushering in a new era of Transformers stories that have clearly resonated with fans. The good news is that Johnson isn’t leaving in the near future, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t leaving eventually. In a new Reddit AMA, Johnson was talking about his current books and his upcoming The Moon Is Following Us series from Image, and in the thread a few fans asked about Transformers and how long he was staying on the series. Johnson revealed that he will be writing a total of 24 issues before he departs, and when another fan asked about possibly extending that run, Johnson revealed that 24 issues is his choice and his ultimate goal for a reason.

24 on the Horizon

Reddit Users Strange-Shock5466 and Danielle_Roe shared their love for the Transformers series in the comments, and then the question of how long he plans to write the series was asked. Johnson replied, “Thanks so much to you both! I’m having a blast writing it now and Jorge and Mike are absolutely slaying the art. I am going to be writing for a total of 24 issues. Thanks again!”

Reddit User ThatDarnCabbage echoed the love for the series, calling it one of the best books in comics, and asked if he was sure he couldn’t stretch that to 50 to 100 issues. Johnson appreciated the feedback and would love to stay on that long, but revealed why that just isn’t possible.

“Honestly, I’m having so much fun I would love to. But when I make anything, writing, drawing, or both, I only know how to go 110 percent. So all that to say, I’m killing myself and can only go for so long,” Johnson wrote. “My choice to leave at 24 is more of a choice for my mental health and for my family than however I may feel about my wonderful Cybertronians. Thank you for your support!”

The Response from Fans

During an interview with ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con, Johnson was asked how he felt about the response from Transformers fans to the book thus far. Johnson couldn’t be more thrilled about how the community has responded, even if they don’t necessarily love certain characters dying along the way.

“It feels awesome. I mean, I’m trying to think of something cool to say. I don’t have anything. It’s really, it’s very flattering,” Johnson said. “I’ve had a few fans be really upset that I killed Bumblebee. So, some old school fans, they’re like, ‘What the heck?’ And I’m like, deal with it, in a nice way.I’ve also got a lot of kids that are into the Transformers series, like pretty young, which is awesome because I’m like, ‘Whoa Star Scream kills a guy in issue #1, how did you deal with that?’ And the Dad’s like, ‘It’s cool, it’s fine.’ So getting a new generation in is really sweet. And getting them in at comic level? As opposed to a cartoon level? Super cool.”

“it’s intense. Uh Thanks guys, love you. That’s been really great and then also just the response has been overwhelming,” Johnson said. “I just took the book because I wanted to do it. I wanted to have fun and here we are. It’s blown up and it’s an honor. I mean, come on. I’ve been drawing this stuff since I was a little kid. So, the fact that I get to do it and pay my mortgage? It’s pretty cool. Thanks Optimus!”

