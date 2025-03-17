Invincible’s Finale Gives The Walking Dead Fans the Revenge They’ve Always Wanted

Invincible Season 3 has drawn to a close with a dramatic showdown between Mark Grayson and the Viltrumite known only as Conquest. The episode brought Season 3, and the “Invincible War” story arc to a close with an episode-long fight that pushed Mark to his limits. Conquest is easily the toughest opponent Mark has faced on the show so far, and Robert Kirkman brought in a powerhouse actor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, to voice him. Morgan’s casting marks another The Walking Dead reunion in the animated superhero series, but it actually has a deeper implication than you might have realized.

MAJOR Spoilers Ahead for Invincible’s Season 3 finale.

If we had a nickel for every time Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Steven Yuen have starred together in a TV adaptation of a comic book by Robert Kirkman, we’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it’s happened twice. Before Yeun became Invincible (cue title card!) and Morgan voiced Conquest, the pair both starred in AMC’s long-running The Walking Dead. Like Invincible, their respective characters were on opposite ends of the moral spectrum. And, like Invincible, it led to a very bloody showdown, albeit with a drastically different outcome.

Glenn Finally Gets Revenge on Negan in Invincible

On any list of the Most Heartbreaking The Walking Dead Deaths, Glenn’s (Yeun) in the Season 7 premiere is usually towards the top. After a season of build-up, the episode finally introduced Negan and his trusty bat, Lucille. Negan wasted no time with his bloody introduction, first killing Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) before turning his bat to Glenn, and concaving his head in front of his wife, Maggie (Lauren Cohan). The moment devastated fans, as Glenn was often considered the ray of hope and positivity in an otherwise pessimistic series. Since then, The Walking Dead fans have been desperate for Yeun to get revenge in one form or another.

That revenge finally came in Invincible‘s Season 3 finale. The episode was one long fight scene between Invincible and Conquest, with both characters constantly gaining and losing the upper hand, thanks to the timely intervention of William and Atom Eve. After an exhausting battle that claimed the lives of hundreds of bystanders, Mark Grayson eventually bested Conquest and smashed the Viltrumite’s head in. Seeing Conquest dead with blood oozing out of his crushed skull let Invincible fans breathe a sigh of relief, and gave The Walking Dead fans something to celebrate. It may have taken nearly a decade, but Steven Yeun finally avenged his Walking Dead character.

What Next for Invincible?

While Mark Grayson was the definitive winner in the fight against Conquest, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s time in the Invincible universe might not be over. Cecil (Walton Goggins), in characteristic fashion, took Conquest’s decimated body and locked it away under 300 tons of steel in the middle of the desert, with plans to experiment on the dead Viltrumite. Expect D.A. Sinclair (Eric Bauza) to get his mad hands on Conquest’s body in the next season and transform Conquest into another cyborg for the Pentagon.

As for Mark Grayson, his troubles are just beginning. Season 3 could be summed up by the phrase “Mark can’t catch a break,” but the season finale teased that things are only going to get worse. The mid-credits scene set up a new threat for Mark and the Guardians of the Globe to face off against; one that fans of the comics won’t be able to spoil. Damien Darkblood turned heel in the scene and was shown serving an unnamed demonic lord, who is attempting to summon someone powerful (fans go back and forth on whether they mean Mark, Omni-Man, or someone else entirely). The story arc was cut from the Invincible comics, meaning readers and non-readers will both be going in blind to Season 4.

Invincible‘s fourth season hasn’t been given an exact release date yet. However, Robert Kirkman previously promised fans that they won’t be waiting a lifetime for new seasons. “Right now the focus is making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible, and we’re trying not to have any distractions that are going to keep us from that,” Kirkman said ahead of the Season 3 finale.