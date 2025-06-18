Invincible & Walking Dead Creator Just Launched a New Comic Series (& It Looks Crazy)

The word dream team isn’t one that should be used lightly, but it certainly seems like an appropriate description for the team behind Image Comics and Skybound’s new series Skinbreaker. Skinbreaker is a brand new series from the dream team of Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead), artist David Finch (Batman, New Avengers), colorist Annalisa Leoni (Invincible Universe: Battle Beast), and letterer Rus Wooton (Transformers), and as one might surmise from the book’s title, it looks absolutely crazy, though in the absolute best way.

Skinbreaker centers around a tribe Chieftain named Enor, whose time as a Chieftain is soon ending. In this role, Enor wields the mighty Skinbreaker, but now that he’s much older, he is barely able to lift it. While Enor has an heir in Anok, Anok isn’t exactly leaping at the chance to take over, and this all leads to a violent (and bloody) power struggle as an even deadlier threat looms just outside their village.

“I have wanted to work with David Finch for the entirety of my career,” said Robert Kirkman. “We’ve gotten close many times over the years, but we wanted our collaboration to be something truly special. Skinbreaker is that series. I feel like this book is a high-water mark for both our careers. An action epic that is unrelentingly brutal but also contains a ton of emotion and heart. It’ll shock you and make you cry.”

“Skinbreaker is a labour of love. It’s a story that resonated very deeply for me, and it’s been the privilege of my career to help bring it to life,” said David Finch. “Everyone involved has put every last ounce of effort into this book and I couldn’t be more excited and proud to finally share it with you.”

“This is the finest work of David Finch’s already masterful career,” says Sean Mackiewicz, SVP, Publisher, Skybound. “Together Robert Kirkman and David have created a savage, new world full of wonders and creatures that have to be seen to be believed. Only two absolute comic book legends working at the top of their game could create Skinbreaker.”

“I’ll give two quotes,” said Kirkman, again, unprompted. “David Finch is one of the greatest comic artists to ever live. This is the artist who made Moon Knight outsell Batman. Even a casual glance at any of his work in Skinbreaker will prove to you that this is historic material. His work on this series has to be seen to be believed. It would be impossible to overhype it.”

The main cover was created by Finch, and the big rollout for Skinbreaker #1 will also feature an open-to-order portrait variant cover by Finch as well as incentive variant covers by Ryan Ottley, Lorenzo De Felici, Eric Canete, and Tony Moore. There will also be a 1:1000 incentive CGC signed/graded foil version of Finch’s main cover, which will be signed by Finch and Kirkman, as well as a die-cut foil mask cover, and a 1:2500 Finch Original Art Sketch Cover.

Those who want to see Finch’s art featured in an even bigger way can pick up the Skinbreaker #1 Treasury Edition, which will present the series in 10″ x 14″ format, and it will be presented on deluxe newsprint. Skinbreaker #1 (of 8) will be available at comic stores and digital platforms on September 24th. You can find the official description for Skinbreaker #1 below.

“Enor has led his tribe for many seasons, but his time as Chieftan is coming to an end. He wields the mighty SKINBREAKER, but at his age, he can barely lift it. Will Enor’s reluctant heir, Anok, take over before their world falls to ruin? As a bloody power struggle begins, an even bigger threat lurks in the darkness beyond their village.”

Are you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments