Two DC Characters Get New Costumes

There are a few constants in the superhero landscape — an origin story, a massive villain, and some sort of upgrade in a costume. As the latest issue of one of DC's comics reveals, that latter fate was recently given to two fan-favorite characters. Spoilers for Green Arrow #12 from Joshua Williamson, Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur, Sean Izaakse, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Troy Peteri below! Only look if you want to know! The issue largely consists of the Arrow Family's fight against Malcolm Merlyn / Dark Archer, who has been trying to keep them apart in a wide array of ways over the years. Eventually, Oliver Queen / Green Arrow is able to deliver a near-fatal blow to Merlyn — just as his friend and ally, John Diggle, shows up to help transport Merlyn into custody. Diggle can be seen wearing a new bright-green-and-grey tactical outfit, which echoes some of the superhero ensembles worn by his television counterpart on Arrow under the mantle of Spartan.

Additionally, the issue shows a new costume for Lian Harper / Cheshire, who is now sporting her cat mask alongside an orange-and-yellow outfit reminiscent of the classic duds worn by her father, Roy Harper / Arsenal. While there's no telling what involvement Diggle and Lian will have in the ArrowFam's future adventures, these new costumes at least help formally induct them into the supersuit-wearing ranks of their friends and family.

What Is the New Green Arrow Series About?



In Green Arrow, the Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen's whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost! Spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Arrow by DC architect Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman) and artist Sean Izaakse (Thunderbolts) is an action-packed adventure across the DCU that sets the stage for major stories in 2023! The series was previously upgraded to an ongoing series, after originally being ordered for a six-issue miniseries.

"It's been a blast writing this series," Williamson explained in a post on his Substack. "A dream come true. My goal for this series to tell a kind of "Hush" level story with Ollie and his family. We're only 3 issues in and we have a lot of characters to bring in for this Arrow Family reunion."