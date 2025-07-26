Ultimate Spider-Man Announces Final Issue (And It’s Coming Soon)

Marvel is ending 2025 with the final issue of Ultimate Spider-Man. Ever since Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe debuted in 2023, the breakout title has been Ultimate Spider-Man, written by Jonathan Hickman and illustrated by Marco Checchetto. Ultimate Spider-Man features a very different Peter Parker — a married man with two kids, who doesn’t become Spider-Man until he’s an adult. There have been other twists and turns with Harry Osborn, Gwen Stacy, Uncle Ben, the Sinister Six, and more, and as much as fans have been enjoying the title, all good things must come to an end. And that’s the case with Ultimate Spider-Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final issue of Ultimate Spider-Man was announced at the Marvel Comics: Ultimate Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Ultimate Spider-Man writer Jonathan Hickman, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Ultimate Editor Wil Moss, Ultimates writer Deniz Camp, and Ultimate Wolverine writer Chris Condon were on hand to discuss all the happenings with the Ultimate Universe, and it was revealed that December’s Ultimate Spider-Man #24 will be the final issue.

ultimate spider-man #23 cover

ultimate spider-man #24 cover

Marvel notes that this is a planned conclusion, and fans should prepare themselves for a startling finale that will cement the run as one of the most beloved Spider-Man runs in recent history. Packed with dramatic—and shocking—developments for the entire Parker family—Peter, Mary Jane, Richard, May and Uncle Ben—along with Harry Osborn, Gwen Stacy and more, the issue will also create promising roadmaps for future storytelling.

“This was everything that I pitched,” Hickman explained. “Nothing has deviated. It’s been really nice to execute the plan well and everything culminates into this issue. Fans of the Ultimate Universe are going to love it. It’s been a real pleasure being the writer of Ultimate Spider-Man.”

The cover for Ultimate Spider-Man #24 features all of the central characters to appear during the heralded run, including Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, Richard and May Parker, J. Jonah Jameson, Uncle Ben, Iron Lad, Mary Jane’s family members, the Mysterios (Robbie Robertson, Quentin Beck, Vanessa Fisk, James Wesley), Shocker, Sandman, Gwen Stacy, Harry Osborn/Green Goblin, Otto Octavius, the Venom symbiote/picotech suit, Bullseye, Felicia Hardy/Black Cat, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Walter Hardy/Black Cat, Mole Man, Kraven the Hunter, and Mr. Negative.

It’s worth noting that we have yet to see Venom take his iconic look with the elongated mouth, tongue, and teeth, but it appears that will happen at some point before Ultimate Spider-Man wraps up.

Ultimate Spider-Man #23’s cover features a throwdown between Spidey and Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. Spider-Man, Green Goblin, and Gwen Stacy have been working with J. Jonah Jameson and Uncle Ben to take down Kingpin’s criminal empire.

Ultimate Spider-Man #24, the final issue of the series, goes on sale Wednesday, December 24th. Let us know your thoughts on the comic ending in the comments below!