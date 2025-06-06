An Ultimate Spider-Man Character Finally Gets a Codename (And It’s Perfect)

Ultimate Spider-Man is still early on in his superhero career, but a supporting character in his series has officially gotten a codename, and it’s long overdue. We’re on Year 2 of Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe, and the first crossover for the imprint features Ultimate alum Miles Morales. The young Spider-Man and The Maker are the only two survivors of their world, and the Maker had a hand in reshaping this Ultimate Universe in his dark image. Before he was imprisoned, Maker gave Miles Morales a teleporter to this world, and he’s now found himself and his baby sister lost in it. Thankfully, the Spider-Men are there to lend a helping hand, and their first meeting results in someone getting a very recognizable name.

WARNING: Spoilers for Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 below.

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 comes from the creative team of Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf, Edgar Delgado, and VC’s Cory Petit. It drops Miles Morales and his baby sister Billie off in the Ultimate Universe, with Miles meeting Peter Parker and his teenage son Richard, who are out on patrol as Spider-Men. But before Peter and Richard meet Miles, they encounter the villainous Spot from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spot appears to have gotten his hands on one of the origin boxes that Tony Stark/Iron Lad has sent out to recruit new heroes in The Ultimates. The origin box sent to Peter Parker contained a radioactive spider and a picotech suit, which Richard now wears. Miles appears through a portal just as Spot gets the upper hand, and quickly takes out the villain. The three Spider-Men exchange pleasantries and then swing together through the city to find Billie, with Miles filling them in on the whole multiverse of it all.

Miles is surprised to learn that Peter has only been Spider-Man for a year and a half. Richard chimes in that he’s only been at it a few months, and then asks if there’s another variant of him in Miles’ universe. “Oh, Venom? Uh… I don’t really know the dude that well…,” Miles replies. Richard is enamored with how confident Miles is, especially since they’re around the same age. But what Miles has provided is a codename for Richard to keep his identity a secret. His father is Spider-Man, and now Richard can officially be known as Venom.

Venom Officially Enters the Ultimate Universe

The picotech is a new take on the black symbiote suit and has a built-in AI system that mirrors Peter’s personality (while providing the classic Spider-Man internal monologue). Peter Parker briefly wore it when he began his web-slinging career, but ended up ditching it to go with an inorganic costume. When Peter and Harry Osborn/Green Goblin were captured by Kraven the Hunter, Richard donned the picotech suit to patrol the streets as Spider-Man. Since the suit has Peter’s personality, it feels a sense of responsibility for Richard, keeping him safe while also showing him the ropes of being a hero.

Future solicitations for Ultimate Spider-Man reveal that Richard will be fighting alongside his father in a gang war against Wilson Fisk/Kingpin’s Sinister Six. Now we know it’ll be Spider-Man and Venom against the Sinister Six. Richard has also gotten close to Felicia Hardy, who has also taken on her father’s mantle as the Black Cat. A romantic relationship appears to be in the cards, which could get complicated considering their fathers are on different sides of the law. The only remaining question for our new Venom is when will we get to meet Ultimate Eddie Brock.

What did you think about Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!