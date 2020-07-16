The Umbrella Academy: Dark Horse Direct Reveals New Seance Maquette

Dark Horse Direct teamed up with creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá to today reveal a new entry its line of maquettes based on The Umbrella Academy: the Seance maquette. This follows the previously revealed, and currently sold out, Spaceboy maquette. As with Spaceboy, this Seance is specifically based on the comics version of Number 4/Seance/Klaus rather than as he appears in Netflix's ongoing series as portrayed by Robert Sheehan.

The Seance maquette is limited to a run of 300 and is scheduled to begin shipping in early 2021. Contrary to the Spaceboy maquette, Seance will only cost $149.99 rather than $299.99. The latest and greatest Umbrella Academy maquette stands at approximately 11" tall, and it comes with an exclusive enamel pin of the character as he appears in The Umbrella Academy Volume 2: Dallas, Hawaiian shirt and Ouija board and all.

The new Seance maquette should be live over on Dark Horse Direct's website right here, and if it is not currently, it will be soon. Despite not being directly related to the Netflix show, the timing of the maquette's announcement could not be better as the second season of the series is scheduled to launch on the streaming platform later this month on July 31st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the franchise right here.

What do you think of the Seance maquette? Are you interested in picking one up? And continue scrolling to check out several images of the maquette and the exclusive enamel pin!