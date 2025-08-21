Immortal Iron Fist Might Finally Be Getting the Follow Up Story Fans Have Waited Years For

Danny Rand is set to return as Iron Fist in Marvel Comics’ upcoming mini-series The Undead Iron Fist, which could be fantastic albeit belated follow-up story to Danny Rand’s definitive comic book run of Immortal Iron Fist. Ever since defeating the dragon Shou Lao the Undying, Danny Rand has acted as protector of the mystical city of K’un Lun and as the superhero known as Iron Fist. Danny’s vast abilities as a martial artist and his ability to control his chi to make his fist as strong as iron have served him well in his superheroic tenure, with Danny eventually passing the Iron Fist mantle onto his young successor, Lin Lie. This subsequently led into the apparent death of Danny Rand, but comic book readers know that no superhero ever stays dead for long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Danny returning from death in The Undead Iron Fist, he’s getting an entirely new costume, weaponry, and hero’s journey to embark upon. What is interesting is how much The Undead Iron Fist (the first issue of which is set to hit comic book shelves on September 10th) resembles the Immortal Iron Fist run in several key ways. This could point to The Undead Iron Fist acting as a companion piece to Immortal Iron Fist with all the ways it could end up complimenting the story and paying it off.

The Undead Iron Fist Has Curious Similarities With Immortal Iron Fist

Going into the debut of The Undead Iron Fist, what stands out is how many overt and subtle parallels exists between it and the popular Immortal Iron Fist run. Both stories act as an origin, or more accurately an introduction, to Danny Rand for a new generation of comic book readers, either due to being the first Iron Fist solo book in a while for the former or following Danny’s apparent death for the latter. The Undead Iron Fist will also reportedly base its story heavily upon the legacy of the Iron Fist as a mantle in which Danny is one Iron Fist of many, the exact angle that Immortal Iron Fist took.

Additionally, the Immortal and Undead monikers of each title also play upon the Iron Fist’s status as the Immortal Weapon of K’un Lun, placing the “immortality” of the Iron Fist in the spotlight from a different angle. Even the title font itself of The Undead Iron Fist on the first issue’s cover is identical to that used for Immortal Iron Fist, complete with Chinese calligraphy superimposed right behind it. Aside from acting as a Danny Rand resurrection story, it seems like the mandate of The Undead Iron Fist may have covertly been to link itself thematically and philosophically with the Immortal Iron Fist era.

Immortal Iron Fist Is the Most Iconic Iron Fist Comic Book Run

While Iron Fist has a comic book history that stretches back to the ’70s, Immortal Iron Fist is truly the defining comic book story for Danny Rand’s character history. Illustrated by David Aja in gorgeous artwork clearly meant to resemble Chinese painting and art styles, Immortal Iron Fist built upon the Iron Fist mythos that had already been established in Danny’s extended history beforehand. At the same time, it also exploded the Iron Fist mythos like the world had never seen before.

From its inclusion of many of Danny’s Iron Fist predecessors, such as Wu Ao-Shi, Li Park, and Orson Randall (who also becomes a mentor for Danny), its primary setting in K’un Lun, its introduction of other Immortal Weapons from the other Cities of Heaven, and the backdrop of a martial arts tournament between them, Immortal Iron Fist is a tale of its hero’s legacy in the truest possible sense. With The Undead Iron Fist seemingly tackling similar themes and material, it could also greatly compliment the impact of Immortal Iron Fist nearly two decades later.

How The Undead Iron Fist Could Be a Long-Awaited Spiritual Successor to Immortal Iron Fist

Dying and returning to life is all but a job requirement for every superhero, and The Undead Iron Fist certainly fills that role for Danny Rand. At the same time, with the story of Immortal Iron Fist being Danny’s quintessential comic book story along with the introduction of Lin Lie as the new Iron Fist, The Undead Iron Fist could act as a kind of pay-off to Immortal Iron Fist by placing Danny into a role similar to Orson Randall’s.

Danny now having died and returned to life, he could very likely be returning as the kind of grizzled veteran Iron Fist that Orson himself embodied. Combined with the artwork of The Undead Iron Fist with the book’s re-introduction of Danny to new comic book readers and its thematic similarities with Immortal Iron Fist, Danny’s return could prove to be far more than the obligatory resurrection of a superhero. It could also set up The Undead Iron Fist as the perfect follow-up and capstone story for the legacy of K’un Lun’s Immortal Weapon that is Immortal Iron Fist.