Marvel Brings a Legacy Hero Back From the Dead (And Raises Even More Questions)

The legacy of the Iron Fist is about to get a lot more complicated. Two years ago featured the release of Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1, a one-shot that celebrated 50 years of the immortal protector of K’un-Lun. Of course, Danny Rand had a starring role in the comic, but it came with a price. Danny was killed, fulfilling a prophecy that said all Iron Fists would die before they reached the age of 33. But Marvel promised that Danny’s death wouldn’t be the end of his story. Well, it took a couple of years, but that story is about to continue in a surprising way.

The hidden history of the Iron Fist mythos will be explored in Undead Iron Fist, a four-issue limited series by writer Jason Loo (Werewolf by Night: Red Band) and artist Fran Galán (Carnage) debuting in September. Loo penned the Danny Rand story in 2024’s Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1, and returns to charter a new future for the Iron Fist franchise. Danny Rand’s tragic death sends him on a journey that will expose K’un-Lun’s darkest secret and enlighten him and readers alike to the Iron Fist’s greatest legends.

“I was so relieved to not encounter any fan backlash or outrage when I killed off Danny Rand. Because there was always a plan to bring him back, but we wanted to make the fans wait,” Loo explained. “Not only was I busy plotting his next explosive chapter, Danny has been going through his own journey to find his way back into the 616 land of the living. And from the very first issue, he’s back swinging with ruthless vengeance. Artist Fran Galán is bringing so much wicked kineticism on every page, readers are going to be floored by this book.”

In the closing moments of Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1, in a story by Jason Loo and Whilce Portacio, Ch’i-Lin returned from the hells of the Eighth City to complete his lifelong goal of killing the Iron Fist on their 33rd birthday. Danny Rand was no exception, with The Living Weapon fighting and defeating Ch’i-Lin to live another day.

His 34th birthday, however, was an entirely different story. Loo and Portacio’s story saw Rand celebrating his 34th birthday with longtime friends Luke Cage and Jeryn Hogarth. Next, Danny was pulled to another plane where he was brutally murdered by Ch’i-Lin. Not only that, but the demon even sliced off Danny’s leg while he was at it.

A “post-credits scene” teased Danny Rand’s resurrection, with his skeleton fist punching its way out of his grave. We now know that the story will continue in Undead Iron Fist.

THE UNDEAD IRON FIST #1 (OF 4)

Written by JASON LOO

Art by FRAN GALÁN

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

On Sale 9/10

THE IRON FIST RISES!

The Book of the Iron Fist declares that every IRON FIST will die by the age of 33…but who created this false prophecy? Danny Rand was killed…but can you truly kill an IMMORTAL IRON FIST? Learn the truth about the legacy of the Iron Fist as Danny Rand rises once more to snuff out those that threaten that legacy…before Danny’s time run out.

Undead Iron Fist #1 goes on sale September 10th. Let us know your thoughts on Danny Rand’s return in the comments below!