Do You Have to Watch WandaVision Before Agatha All Along?

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiered on Disney+ this past week, kicking off a whole new corner of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While billed as its own standalone entry within the MCU, Agatha All Along does function as a follow-up to the 2021 Disney+ series WandaVision, and some fans have been left wondering if they should visit or revisit the flagship series first. So, is WandaVision essential viewing in order to enjoy Agatha All Along? Here's what you need to know. Spoilers for the first two episodes of Agatha All Along lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

To an extent, the answer is complicated. Agatha All Along serves as a direct continuation to the central events of WandaVision — specifically, Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) unintentionally placing the citizens of the town of Westview under a reality-warping hex, and leaving Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) stuck in a curse of her own in the series finale. This provides the central premise for Agatha's first episode, as she is stuck in a Mare of Easttown-esque police drama, while the other citizens of Westview humor her. The hex is also referenced multiple times throughout Agatha All Along's first two episodes, and plays a role in Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) joining Agatha's coven in the second episode. If anything, experiencing these plot points without the context of WandaVision lessens the viewing experience, even as they are explained in the moment.

Beyond that, WandaVision adds extra flavor to the theories and narrative possibilities that surround Agatha All Along. The mystery of Teen's (Joe Locke) real identity is certainly complicated by theories that he is an older version of WandaVision's Billy Maximoff, and the potential of Olsen appearing in person as a newly-resurrected Scarlet Witch has also been on fans' minds. Regardless of however the remaining episodes of Agatha All Along shake out, the experience of watching them is certainly strengthened by WandaVision.

What Is Agatha All Along About?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

New episodes of Agatha All Along debut Wednesdays at 9/8c on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

