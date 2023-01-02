WEBTOON Announces 2022 CANVAS Award Winners (Exclusive)

The time has come for WEBTOON to announce its winners of the 2022 CANVAS Awards. The digital comics platform is home to some of the biggest titles, such as Rachel Smythe's Eisner, Ringo, and Harvey Award-winning Lore Olympus, and WEBTOON's CANVAS Awards helps celebrate and elevate the next wave of webcomic creators. These creators have built a loyal following on CANVAS all throughout 2022, and some popular titles are in the running for category winners such as "Epic Adventures," "Romance," "Slice of Life," and "Star of 2022." In total, 48 series were up for nomination across 11 categories.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the category winners of the WEBTOON 2022 CANVAS Awards. The winning creator from each category will receive a prize of $5,000 and an opportunity to develop merchandise with WEBTOON. Winning creators will also receive additional marketing support from the WEBTOON CANVAS team. The top three creators from the "Hidden Gems" category will also receive a cash prize of $500.

This year's winners include:

The 2022 "Hidden Gems" winners are:

The full list of 2022 WEBTOON CANVAS Awards winners is available here.

"For the third year in a row, the WEBTOON CANVAS Awards have helped showcase the incredible talent

on the CANVAS platform. Since starting these awards, we've been incredibly impressed with every

submission – WEBTOON creators continue to prove they are some of the most exciting and innovative

voices in comics," said David S. Lee, Vice President of Content, WEBTOON U.S.

Nominated series received over 112.5 million likes within the six-day voting period. This year, CANVAS

Awards Romance Winner, HEARTSTOPPER was also nominated for the 2022 Harvey Award for Best

Adaptation from a Comic Book/Graphic Novel. The Netflix adaptation was a global sensation, bringing

new readers to the original webcomic series available on WEBTOON CANVAS.

"I'm so grateful to all of my readers for helping me win this year! I definitely felt like the underdog, but

the amount of support I received during both the Nomination and Voting periods was astounding.

Winning the CANVAS Awards is a dream come true. Thank you so much to all of The Moth Prince's

readers and voters!" said sonderfairy, creator of The Moth Prince.

"I never thought when I first started posting Star Children back in 2019 that I would end up here. It's

amazing to see how many people my passion project has reached, and how they believe my story

deserves the honor of winning this year's CANVAS Awards in the 'Epic Adventures' category. I can't

thank everyone enough for the amount of love and support I've received," said Ro-taniah, creator of

Star Children.