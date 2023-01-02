WEBTOON Announces 2022 CANVAS Award Winners (Exclusive)
The time has come for WEBTOON to announce its winners of the 2022 CANVAS Awards. The digital comics platform is home to some of the biggest titles, such as Rachel Smythe's Eisner, Ringo, and Harvey Award-winning Lore Olympus, and WEBTOON's CANVAS Awards helps celebrate and elevate the next wave of webcomic creators. These creators have built a loyal following on CANVAS all throughout 2022, and some popular titles are in the running for category winners such as "Epic Adventures," "Romance," "Slice of Life," and "Star of 2022." In total, 48 series were up for nomination across 11 categories.
ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the category winners of the WEBTOON 2022 CANVAS Awards. The winning creator from each category will receive a prize of $5,000 and an opportunity to develop merchandise with WEBTOON. Winning creators will also receive additional marketing support from the WEBTOON CANVAS team. The top three creators from the "Hidden Gems" category will also receive a cash prize of $500.
This year's winners include:
- k a i r n n's thriller LADY IN RED in the "Chilling" category
- Isabelle Melançon's CROW TIME in the "Comedy" category
- moonbun00's WINTER BEFORE SPRING in the "Drama" category
- Ro-taniah's sci-fi epic STAR CHILDREN in the "Epic Adventures" category
- sonderfairy's THE MOTH PRINCE in the "Fantasy" category
- Alice Oseman's HEARTSTOPPER in the "Romance" category
- Azul Crescent's I WANT TO BE A CUTE ANIME GIRL in the "Slice of Life" category
- HeyBuddyComic's TORTOISE AND DINO in the "Living & Learning" category
- asimplebengo's action/superhero series HYBRID in the "Power Within" category
- Fishtrout's fantasy HOW TO BE A DRAGON was voted the "Star of 2022"
The 2022 "Hidden Gems" winners are:
- ALL. Comics' RED LIGHTNING
- ChocolateAndT's THE DAY WE PROMISED
- ichigorat's DINER FOR ADAS
The full list of 2022 WEBTOON CANVAS Awards winners is available here.
"For the third year in a row, the WEBTOON CANVAS Awards have helped showcase the incredible talent
on the CANVAS platform. Since starting these awards, we've been incredibly impressed with every
submission – WEBTOON creators continue to prove they are some of the most exciting and innovative
voices in comics," said David S. Lee, Vice President of Content, WEBTOON U.S.
Nominated series received over 112.5 million likes within the six-day voting period. This year, CANVAS
Awards Romance Winner, HEARTSTOPPER was also nominated for the 2022 Harvey Award for Best
Adaptation from a Comic Book/Graphic Novel. The Netflix adaptation was a global sensation, bringing
new readers to the original webcomic series available on WEBTOON CANVAS.
"I'm so grateful to all of my readers for helping me win this year! I definitely felt like the underdog, but
the amount of support I received during both the Nomination and Voting periods was astounding.
Winning the CANVAS Awards is a dream come true. Thank you so much to all of The Moth Prince's
readers and voters!" said sonderfairy, creator of The Moth Prince.
"I never thought when I first started posting Star Children back in 2019 that I would end up here. It's
amazing to see how many people my passion project has reached, and how they believe my story
deserves the honor of winning this year's CANVAS Awards in the 'Epic Adventures' category. I can't
thank everyone enough for the amount of love and support I've received," said Ro-taniah, creator of
Star Children.