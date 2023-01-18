Webtoon Announces Web Novel Adaptations of The Primal Hunter, Chasing Red, Float and More

Some popular web novels are making their way to Webtoon in 2023. The digital comics platform announced a series of deals and a slate of content that is going to turn popular web novels into webcomics, which will be a different format for digesting their favorite stories. Some of these titles come from Aethon Books and Moonquill, along with Webtoon's Wattpad and Yonder platforms. The complete list of Webtoon's first 2023 slate of web novel adaptations includes fantasy and romance titles RE: Trailer Trash, The Primal Hunter, Paranoid Mage, A Practical Guide to Evil, Chasing Red, and Float.

"Web novels are one of the most exciting new categories in fiction, with new voices bypassing traditional publishing to share their stories and build global fandoms online," said David Lee, VP of Content at Webtoon. "With richly-built worlds that take genre fiction in creative new directions, web fiction is uniquely positioned for web comic adaptations. We know Webtoon readers and web fiction fans will fall in love with these stories in their new visual format as webcomics."

Zogarth's The Primal Hunter series has sold more than 100,000 eBooks and 50,000 audiobooks across nine volumes. InadvisablyCompelled's Paranoid Mage series has over 3.5 million views online and has sold more than 25,000 ebooks, reaching Amazon's Top 10 bestseller list for Urban Fantasy. Erratic Errata's A Practical Guide to Evil has over 30 million views online for the completed series.

Webtoon's Recent Web Novel Adaptations

Webtoon recently adapted Rebecca Sullivan's popular Wattpad web novel Night Owls & Summer Skies, where the webcomic series now has more than 3.2M views. The web novel has more than 750k views on Wattpad and has previously been published by Wattpad Books.

(Photo: Webtoon)

Other web novel adaptations on Webtoon include MoonQuill's Webtoon Canvas webcomic adaptation of Michiel Werbrouck and Hadi Bendakji's Lord of Goblins. The original web novel sensation has sold more than 20,000 ebooks online and the webcomic adaptation has surpassed 4.3M views on Webtoon's Canvas platform. The webcomic series will move into Webtoon Originals in 2023.

"The MoonQuill team has had a great time adapting Lord of Goblins into web comic form and it's been a real treat for the team to see those who read the novel enjoying the story in a whole new format," Jimmy Shi, CEO of MoonQuill said. "Beyond that, Webtoon's platform has helped us bring Lord of Goblins to a vocal, passionate audience. We're really looking forward to what the future holds for Lord of Goblins and other stories we plan on bringing to the platform."

"Comics were always what I figured to be the most likely adaptation of A Practical Guide to Evil and in many ways the one that can stay the truest to the original books – so I'm very excited to be embarking on this project with Webtoon!" said Erratic Errata, creator of A Practical Guide to Evil. "I hope all who've been wanting to see Catherine's adventures in a visual medium will enjoy the results of our collaboration."

(Photo: Webtoon)

You can read a description of each web novel adaptation below. Launch dates for each title will be announced at a later date.