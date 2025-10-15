Why Aquaman’s Atlantis Stories Have Always Been DC’s True Game of Thrones

Obviously, most comics that come out of DC belong to the superhero genre – it’s their bread and butter, after all. One of the biggest strengths of that genre, however, is its ability to extend into any number of other subgenres: Horror, comedy, and soap opera escapades fit perfectly with superhero comics, but one genre we don’t see comics borrow from all that often is political drama. Don’t get me wrong, we get plenty of political commentary, but it’s rare to see longform comic stories focusing on the intrigue, inner workings, and messy rivalries of a nation a la a series like Game of Thrones. Still, it being rare doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen, and Aquaman is the perfect example of that.

Aquaman is much more than ‘the guy who talks to fish or a core member of the Justice League; he is the king of the underwater realm of Atlantis. Naturally, being a king brings with it all kinds of potential for government-focused, politicking stories, and Aquaman has made sure to deliver. Not only is Atlantis rife with conspiracies and factions that are constantly vying for power, but the people who lead those groups are some of the most human and emotional people you’ll ever see. Aquaman’s Atlantis adventures give everything anyone who’s looking for kingdom-based interpersonal drama with massive stakes could ask for.

A Kingdom Is More Than a King

While Aquaman rules Atlantis, he does not simply sit on an empty throne that he sometimes decides to leave to help the Justice League. The Kingdom of Atlantis is made up of numerous smaller nations and kingdoms under the umbrella rule of the greater Atlantis, each with its own unique traditions and desires, which often place them at odds with each other. Even then, the kingdoms regularly decide to put their faith in people other than Aquaman, having deposed him and Mera multiple times, and with Atlantis even operating as a democracy at some points. In fact, it is not uncommon for several different kingdoms within Atlantis to go to war with each other, or at the very least threaten to do so. Each one is constantly attempting to either earn the favor of their monarch or gather power themselves to support a different candidate to the throne, of which there are plenty. One of the few things that most of Atlantis can agree on, in fact, is that they do not trust the surface world.

This inherent tension is the cornerstone of all of the fantastic drama that can stem from a good Aquaman story. Take a look at Aquaman (2016), for instance. The first several arcs of that run focus on Aquaman trying to expand relations between the surface world and Atlantis, with both sides attempting to sabotage that for either power-related or petty, mistrustful reasons. Not only does Aquaman have to contend with the governments of the world waiting and occasionally fabricating reasons to take down Atlantis, but his own people turning against him because they don’t want to interact with land-dwellers. All of this on top of rival political factions and enemies like those who support his brother Ocean Master – and of course, Black Manta. Aquaman is forced to juggle everything in an attempt to make everyone content in a situation that wants to make everyone angry beyond belief, which is the best setup to explore the different perspectives and desires of each side.

Drama, Both Personal & Political

Not only is the drama in Atlantis-based Aquaman stories derived from different groups clashing for power, but also the personal wants and actions of individuals. Aquaman has a very large supporting cast, from his enemies to his family to the citizens and other political leaders of Atlantis. Each of them has their own desires, goals, and ideals. All great political drama is also driven by real human emotions at the heart, and Aquaman is a fantastic example of that with his origin. He is half-Atlantean and half-human, being the son of a lighthouse keeper and the queen of Atlantis (two very different social classes), and was raised on land. This makes him an outsider in both worlds, but also means he belongs to both, and wants to connect with both aspects of himself. Aquaman is a magnificent candidate for exploration, as he literally and metaphorically fights for his crown, which is passed around more often than a bottle of water in the desert.

Overall, many of Aquaman’s stories are focused on the deep-seated biases and machinations of those seeking political power, just as much as they are focused on traditional superheroic antics. Atlantis is a fully developed realm with plenty of people and cultures; given how staunch they are in their systems and traditions, Aquaman’s stories always bring the drama, especially when he tries to connect his two worlds.

