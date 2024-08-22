Wolverine: Revenge #4 Cover and Red Band Edition Details Revealed (Exclusive)

Wolverine: Revenge is turning out to be more expansive than we initially realized. The prestige series from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Greg Capullo officially launched this week, and has already provided readers with two unexpected deaths. But with Wolverine: Revenge taking place outside the main Marvel Universe continuity, it allows Hickman and Capullo the freedom and creativity to go in any direction. As the five-issue miniseries reaches its conclusion, fans will see the depths that Wolverine will go to truly get the revenge that he sorely deserves from those who have wronged him.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal the cover and solicitation for November's Wolverine: Revenge #4. It reveals that a great amount of time will pass between the first and fourth issue, and Greg Capullo's cover features a perfect example with Logan sporting a white beard on his face and white hair on his arms.

Marvel reveals Wolverine: Revenge #4 Red Band details

Wolverine: Revenge is one of the new titles to get the red band treatment from Marvel. The publisher began releasing red band editions of its comics with the debut of the vampire-centric Blood Hunt, with the individual issues being polybagged and flagged as containing explicit violence and blood.

“The same vicious vengeance unleashed in WOLVERINE: REVENGE #4 – only expanded and bloodier than ever in the Red Band edition featuring exclusive pages! Polybagged to contain the explicit violence!” the description for Wolverine: Revenge #4 – Red Band Edition reads.

What’s interesting is by the time Wolverine: Revenge reaches its final issue, the timeline might have extended far enough that we get to see Old Man Logan.

ComicBook’s review of Wolverine: Revenge #1 called it “Big, Dumb Fun Done Right,” stating that it pulls on both creators’ distinct strengths.”For as big and bombastic as Wolverine: Revenge #1 may feel at times—featuring mass extinction events and a who’s who of X-baddies—it’s also an example of less is more,” the review reads. “Much like its eponymous anti-hero, the issue is a lean, mean superhero violence machine. It lays out the story, stakes, and motivations with economical efficiency designed to center Capullo’s wonderfully expressive action sequences. The result is an incredibly fun presentation of Wolverine focused on their undeniable 80s action movie appeal.”

Greg Capullo’s cover of Wolverine: Revenge #4

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #4 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

AN EYE FOR AN EYE!

Time has passed since WOLVERINE’S quest for vengeance began. But as an eye for an eye escalates through the years, revenge becomes a FAMILY AFFAIR! And this is going to be one HELL of a reunion! A shocking development in Hickman and Capullo’s saga of the Wolverine that must be experienced to be believed!

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #4 – RED BAND EDITION

The same vicious vengeance unleashed in WOLVERINE: REVENGE #4 – only expanded and bloodier than ever in the Red Band edition featuring exclusive pages! Polybagged to contain the explicit violence!