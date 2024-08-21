Wolverine Just Fully Regenrated From One of His Most Gruesome Deaths Yet

Wolverine’s healing factor is one of the strongest superpowers in the whole Marvel Universe – but fans often debate just how strong Logan’s healing factor is. Questions like ‘Can Wolverine survive in space?’ or ‘Can Wolverine survive drowning’ are pretty commonplace in Marvel fandoms – however, the biggest question always is: ‘Just how much damage can Wolverine’s body take and still regenerate?’

Well, Marvel writer Jonathan Hickman has taken on that question directly in his new comic series Wolverine: Revenge. The series looks in on a version of the Marvel Universe where Magneto and some of the X-Men had a battle on Asteroid M that resulted in Magneto’s death, and a massive EMP pulse being released across the world, plunging it back into the Dark Ages. The only person who doesn’t know about the worldly calamity is Wolverine, who is off on a “vacation” in the Savage Land. Logan is recruited by Nick Fury and some of the only surviving superheroes/espionage agents (Captain America, Winter Soldier, Dum Dum Dugan, Maria Hill, and Clay Quatermain) to go on a veritable suicide mission: confronting the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants and obtaining a cold fusion S.E.E.D. reactor, that can start to rekindle the lights of civilization.

The mission goes bad right from the start: The Brotherhood’s leader, Mastermind, sees them coming from miles away and uses his mental abilities to make the remaining SHIELD Helicarriers collide. Logan and the strike team make it onto the ground – however, everyone except Logan, Cap, and Bucky are quickly slaughtered by Brotherhood members like Deadpool, Sabertooth, Colossus and Omega Red. Cap, Bucky, and Logan get a worse fate: they’re captured and restrained, and have bombs surgically implanted in their chests. The villains eventually (and sadistically) detonate Cap and Bucky, saving Logan for last. The bomb is in Logan’s adamantium rib cage and blows his entire body completely apart.

The final scene of Wolverine: Revenge #1 sees the pile of liquified flesh and metal bones that is Logan’s corpse regrow its flesh and stitch itself back onto his bones. The final panel reveals a raw-skinned and berserker Logan ready to take that titular revenge we were promised.

Being blown apart from the inside out is one of the most hardcore deaths we’ve seen Wolverine go through – and a testament to the true power of his Healing Factor. Hickman posits that as long as there’s a single scrap of Logan’s DNA left around on the floor, he can regrow his entire body of flesh again, and have that flesh reconstituted over his adamantium skeleton. If you didn’t think that Logan was unkillable before, you should now.

Wolverine: Revenge #1 is now on sale at Marvel Comics.