Wolverine’s Newest Enemy Will See Him Take on a God (But It’s Not the First Time)

Wolverine has been chugging along with the Adamantine story arc, which has changed the lore of adamantium in the Marvel Universe. The story has revealed that adamantium is a false metal compared to Adamantine, which has been revealed as the metal of the gods, having been used to create Hercules’s golden mace and other divine weapons. The Adamantine is sentient and able to take control of anyone with adamantium in them, since adamantium is basically humans trying to copy the power of the Adamantine. Wolverine #8 features the end of the battle against the Adamatine, which has bonded to Wolverine’s ancient foe Romulus. This leads to an epic battle between Wolverine and a more powerful than ever Romulus, which ended with Wolverine stabbing Romulus through his month. The Adamantine removed itself from him and offered Wolverine its power, but he refused. This led to the Adamantine creating its own body and taking away Romulus.

Wolverine has faced many, many different kinds of villains over the years. While he usually deals with supersoldiers and killers like Sabretooth, Cyber, Omega Red, and Ogun, Wolverine has had to deal with enemies with major power levels, both as an X-Man and on his own. The Adamantine is looking to be a major threat, but it isn’t the most powerful villain that Wolverine has ever faced.

Wolverine Has Tangled with Gods

The first time in Wolverine’s history that we have him fighting a divine being is during World War I. He ended up fighting Azrael, the angel of the dead, something that would happen every time he died. Later in Japan, Wolverine would become a student of Lord Ogun, a skilled ninja who also became a master of dark magic, becoming a body-jumping spirit. That’s not technically divine, but still rather powerful. As an X-Man, Wolverine would encounter multiple beings with godlike power. While he held the M’Kraan Crystal, Emperor D’Ken had godlike power over reality, with Wolverine helping the X-Men beat him. The Dark Phoenix was the next all-powerful foe that Wolverine fought, and in the future he would often tangle with corrupted Phoenix Force hosts. There was the alien Horde in X-Men Annual #11, who was able to kill the entire team of X-Men. Wolverine was only able to survive thanks to a magic crystal that gave him godlike powers, saving the day, and resurrecting the team.

Wolverine has also fought Apocalypse multiple times over the years. Apocalypse isn’t technically divine either, but he’s empowered by Celestial technology which enhanced his power to nigh-incomprehensible levels. In Infinity Gauntlet, Wolverine volunteered to fight Thanos. He was one of the few heroes to actually lock eyes with the Mad Titan, stabbing him in the chest with his claws. Of course, Thanos had the Infinity Gauntlet, so Wolverine lost the fight, his bones transformed into spongy rubber. He was also part of the battles against the Magus and the Goddess in the Infinity Gauntlet sequels Infinity War and Infinity Crusade. He was a key part of the battle against Onslaught. Wolverine has faced off against Beyonders and Galactus, as well, and helped the Avengers Unity Squad in their battles with the Celestials. He’s fought with Loki as an X-Man, and had some confrontations with him solo. There are definitely some I’m missing, but the fact of the matter is that Wolverine has faced off against gods many times in the past.

The Adamantine Could Become Wolverine’s First Regular Divine Villain

The saga of the Adamantine is the first time in a long time that Wolverine has had to face off against a villain as powerful as the Adamantine. Technically, he was part of the battle against Essex at the end of the Krakoa Era, but he only faced off against Essex while empowered by Jean Grey. Wolverine has faced off against many divine enemies over the years, but none of them have been one of Wolverine’s “regular” enemies.

Nearly every superhero has a villain that is out of their league, and that’s what the Adamantine can become for Wolverine. Wolverine is a brawler, so throwing him at a living divine shapeshifting metal is something that fans haven’t seen before. The Adamantine could bring something new to the Wolverine comics, giving him a new ultra-powerful enemy to tangle with on a regular basis.

Wolverine #8 is on sale now.