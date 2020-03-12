WonderCon 2020 Delayed

Comic-Con International has made a decision regarding its upcoming convention WonderCon, and it will be postponed until a later date. WonderCon was scheduled for April 10 through the 12th, and while it is being looked at for later this year, no specific time frame was mentioned. As for Comic-Con, no decision has been made for the biggest comic convention of the year, but if things continue to progress with the spread of the coronavirus, you can expect that show to be moved as well. The official statement from Comic-Con International regarding WonderCon can be found in its entirety below.

“To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or cancelled. Comic-Con (organizer of WonderCon) will abide by this recommendation. Therefore WonderCon Anaheim, scheduled for April 10-12, 2020 in Anaheim, California, will be postponed until a later date. We will begin processing refunds in the coming days.

We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer; July 23-26, 2020. We urge everyone to follow the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and your local health officials.”