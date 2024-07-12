X-Men #2 First Look: Mutants vs. Aliens (Exclusive)

The X-Men: From the Ashes era kicked off this week in X-Men , and ComicBook has an exclusive first look at the second issue of Marvel’s new The first issue of X-Men, written by Jed MacKay and drawn by Ryan Stegman, introduced readers to the new X-Men roster – Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Temper, Magik, and Juggernaut, operating out of an abandoned Sentinel factory in Alaska – as they tried to rescue new mutants from Fourth School, a splinter faction of Orchis that has arisen in the wake Krakoa’s fall. In X-Men #2, the X-Men are headed to San Francisco, one of their previous homes, to save another newly manifested mutant, but this time some alien invaders are getting in the way. Here’s the synopsis for the issue.

“The X-Men fly to the rescue of a mutant in crisis in San Francisco. The problem? Alien invaders seem to have a similar idea. Six X-Men vs. an invading alien fleet? Sounds about right. PLUS: THE CONCLUSION OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!”

X-Men #2 Cover

“Taking on the X-Men is always a daunting prospect, but I’m extremely psyched to take this team of mutants back into the world with Ryan!” MacKay previously said of writing X-Men. Stegman added, “When I first got into comics, drawing X-Men was THE job you wanted as an artist. To have the opportunity now is mind-blowing.”

“The X-Men are fractured in the aftermath of the end of Krakoa, scattered across the globe without a central base of operation,” Marvel Comics VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoort previously stated of the status quo for mutants in the X-Men: From the Ashes era. “What that means in practice is that all three titles carrying the name X-MEN are core X-MEN series-they all center around one of the major aspects of what the team has been about at different points. This is very much by design. We want to field a wide assortment of X-titles with different styles and tones and approaches, an X-MEN book for virtually any taste.”

X-Men #2 goes on sale on August 14th. The exclusive preview pages of the issue, and its solicitation text, follow. X-Men #1 is on sale now.

X-Men #2

JUN240646

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan StegmanINVASION!

The X-Men fly to the rescue of a mutant in crisis in San Francisco. The problem? Alien invaders seem to have a similar idea. Six X-Men vs. an invading alien fleet? Sounds about right. PLUS: THE CONCLUSION OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

Rated T+

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: $4.99

X-Men #2 Preview Page 1

X-Men #2 Preview

X-Men #2 Preview Page 2

X-Men #2 Preview

X-Men #2 Preview Page 3

X-Men #2 Preview

X-Men #2 Preview Page 4

X-Men #2 Preview

X-Men #2 Taurin Clarke Variant

X-Men #2 Taurin Clarke Variant

X-Men #2 David Nakayama Deadpool/Wolverine: Weapon X-Traction Variant

X-Men #2 David Nakayama Weapon X-Traction Variant

X-Men #2 J. Scott Campbell Magik Variant

X-Men #2 J. Scott Campbell Magik Variant

X-Men #2 Olivier Vatine Disco Dazzler Variant