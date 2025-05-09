X-Men’s Age of Apocalypse Returns 30 Years After Marvel’s Iconic Original in New Series

The Age of Apocalypse isn’t over. Marvel previously announced that Jeph Loeb, one of the architects behind the 1995 X-Men event, would be returning to the apocalyptic future in Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse. Ahead of the launch of five Giant-Size X-Men one-shots revisiting major X-events from the past 50 years — from the formation of the all-new, all-different X-Men in the 1970s to the Dark Phoenix Saga of the 1980s and House of M in the 2000s — Marvel has revealed new series X-Men of Apocalypse.

Written by Loeb with art by Simone Di Meo, the new Age of Apocalypse series will launch in September. Loeb and Di Meo’s “Revelations” backup story included in Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 — from NYX writers Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing and former X-Men penciller C.F. Villa — will give fans their first taste of X-Men of Apocalypse when the one-shot goes on sale June 25.

The just-revealed title treatment above includes this question directed at Erik Lehnsherr, the founder and leader of the Age of Apocalypse‘s X-Men: “Tell me you haven’t had the same question gnawing at you, Erik. Apocalypse was killed by you. The humans set off a nuclear arsenal destroying this planet. We all died. And yet… why are we still here?”

Age of Apocalypse spun out of Legionquest, a multi-part storyline spanning issues of X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, and Cable. When Professor Charles Xavier’s son, the Omega-level mutant Legion, traveled 20 years into the past to murder Erik before he became Magneto, he altered the timeline when he accidentally killed Charles instead in 1995’s X-Men #41.

In this new timeline and reality, Magneto formed the X-Men to fight for peaceful mutant and human co-existence in a world ruled by the Darwinian despot Apocalypse. After the X-Men made their debut in the pages of X-Men Alpha #1 in 1995, Marvel launched two X-titles: Astonishing X-Men by Scott Lobdell and Joe Madureira, and Amazing X-Men from Fabian Nicieza and Andy Kubert. Following Apocalypse-set titles would include the Loeb-penned X-Man and such spinoffs as Factor X, Generation Next, Weapon X, X-Calibre, and Gambit and the X-Ternals.

As the Age of Apocalypse faced Armageddon when the Human High Council unleashed nuclear weapons in 1995’s X-Men Omega #1, Magneto sent Bishop back in time to stop Legion and save Xavier, preventing the events of X-Men #41 that created the nightmarish alternate reality. Marvel revisited Age of Apocalypse a decade later in 2005’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse, and again for the 20th anniversary with 2015’s five-issue Secret Wars tie-in Age of Apocalypse (Vol. 2).

X-Men of Apocalypse will mark 30 years of the Age of Apocalypse when the new series hits stands later this year. 2025’s Giant-Size X-Men #1 goes on sale May 28, followed by Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 (June 11), Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 (June 25), Giant-Size House of M #1 (July 16), and Giant-Size X-Men #2 (July 30).

Giant-Size X-Men #1

ROUND FOUR: VS. THE UNCANNY X-MEN! When a robotics firm draws a kaiju’s anger, the X-Men are called in to protect a world that hates and fears them from the counterattack of…GODZILLA! But what are the reasons for Godzilla’s attacks? And are the X-Men on the right side? Follow the X-Men as they take on THE KING OF THE MONSTERS before humanity sends forth the Sentinels to finish the job! ROUND FOUR IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!

On sale: May 28

Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1

The past isn’t set in stone. Kamala Khan is locked in a battle through time against an unstable and unleashed Legion – and she’s gone from the frying pan into the Phoenix fire. As the history we know is destroyed in front of her eyes, the new mutant must team up with Jean Grey in her darkest hour…and master her dangerous new mutant power! X-Hivemind LANZING and KELLY team with superstar ROD REIS for a cosmic, emotional story that turns history upside down. PLUS: A Revelations backup story that reveals the hidden secret that binds Scott Summer and Jean Grey together, as written by Steve Foxe! THE SECOND OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS!

On sale: June 11

Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1

The future is up for grabs. Kamala Khan has prevailed in her fight against Legion – but now the two are stuck in the darkest future of all: the Age of Apocalypse! Worse yet: It’s only hours from its inevitable end; if Kamala can’t find what’s left of the X-Men, she’ll burn in nuclear hellfire. Former enemies must learn to rely on one another as they journey through a land of charred bones and broken promises…but can Legion truly be trusted? And how far will Rogue go to teach Kamala the true meaning of mutant identity? Welcome back to the Age of Apocalypse – where no one survives the experience! PLUS: Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo team up for a Revelations backup tale that reveals a sinister secret about the Age of Apocalypse – one that will have dire consequences in the future! THE THIRD OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS!

On sale: June 25

Giant-Size House of M #1

TWENTY YEARS AFTER IT FIRST SHATTERED MUTANTKIND, KAMALA KHAN WITNESSES THE RISE AND FALL OF THE SCARLET WITCH’S DOOMED UTOPIA! She’s flown with the All-Different X-Men on their first mission, withstood the Dark Phoenix and survived the Age of Apocalypse – and now Ms. Marvel is rewarded with a world where mutants reign supreme! But beneath the gilded surface, this utopia is rotting with prejudice and oppression – and Kamala must find an unlikely ally in schoolteacher Kitty Pryde to help her learn to live in this brave new world. But if Kamala is here…so is Legion! What dangerous power will he unleash – and can Kamala recruit allies in time to stand against him? Or will she – and all of mutantkind – be newly decimated? Plus, a Revelations story in which Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo reveal a secret memory that was disclosed to Wolverine at the end of HOUSE OF M!

On sale: July 16

Giant-Size X-Men #2

ALL OF MUTANT HISTORY STANDS BEHIND HER. NOW, IN THE CULMINATION OF HER JOURNEY, MS. MARVEL STANDS AGAINST LEGION – BUT NOT ALONE! It all comes down to this. The final confrontation between the mad Old Man Legion and the New Mutant, Ms. Marvel. At stake: Jersey City, New York and the White Hot Room itself. Kamala Khan understands now what it truly means to be a mutant – but will that be enough to stand against the most powerful enemy she has ever faced? Will she truly stand alone? And how will the aftermath of this adventure change Kamala Khan forever? Find out in this can’t-miss issue with breathtaking art by the legendary ADAM KUBERT! Plus, a Revelations story by Jed MacKay that introduces a major new player in the X-Universe!

On sale: July 30