This Might Be the Most Terrifying X-Men Mashup Ever (But Is It Enough to Take on Godzilla?)

Many fans pondered how the Marvel superheroes could face Godzilla ever since it was announced that Godzilla would be terrorizing the Marvel Universe. Some heroes like Hulk and Thor fall naturally against the towering King of Monsters, yet other heroes like Spider-Man stood out for how wild that match-up was. Even though the X-Men do have many heavy hitters like Phoenix and Storm, it’s unknown how the X-Men, as a team, could fight against the giant lizard. Fortunately, writer Fabian Nicieza discovered a creative way for the X-Men to equally participate in the fight against the King of Monsters in Godzilla vs. X-Men #1.

Rather than having one X-Man dominate another, Nicieza had the team combine their powers into one machine to fight against Godzilla. This new robot has the capabilities to be the most terrifying X-Men mashup yet, but Godzilla vs. X-Men #1 makes it clear that Godzilla cannot be taken out easily. The X-Men use a Super-Adaptoid, a robot that copies the powers and abilities of superheroes, to combine their powers to battle Godzilla on the Japanese shores. The X-Men Super-Adaptoid versus Godzilla conflict highlights the bombastic nature of these Godzilla vs. comics, with one clear winner walking away.

What is Super-Adaptoid and Why Is It Dangerous?

Marvel

Super-Adaptoid is typically an Avengers or adjacent villain, often used by other bad guys to fight off the heroes. However, the X-Men have come across the android multiple times as well. Super-Adaptoid can be reprogrammed as it is a machine, which is what Professor X and the X-Men did after Gambit stole it from a facility. Professor X used Cerebro to connect the X-Men’s minds to the android, allowing the robot to access each member’s powers. The X-Men line-up in Godzilla vs. is the iconic one from the 90s: Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Beast, and Gambit. The Super-Adaptoid takes the appearance of multiple X-Men after copying some of their powers, including Cyclops’ visor, Wolverine’s claws, Jean Grey’s Phoenix wings, and Storm’s electricity.

Was The Super-Adatproid Enough to Defeat Godzilla?

Credit: Marvel

Nicieza did everything he could to make the X-Men versus Godzilla fight seem fair and equal. He even had the Super-Adaptoid use Pym Particles to grow in size to match Godzilla in height. Nonetheless, it was clear that, despite having the powers of all the X-Men, Godzilla was too much of a powerhouse and couldn’t be taken down. Fortunately, the fight becomes inconclusive, as the King of Monsters was targeting something more dangerous. It turns out Task Industries, the dangerous manufacturers of the Sentinels, were collaborating with the Japanese company Tsunugai Robotics to make a new Sentinel called the Tri-Sentinelmechakaiju.

A Mecha-Ghidorah-like machine, the Tri-Sentinelmechakaiju is the combination of three of Godzilla’s deadliest foes: Biollante, Battra, and Fire Rodan. Godzilla and the X-Men team up to defeat the mechanical menace, ending with the Super-Adaptoid pinning the Tri-Sentinelmechakaiju while Godzilla blasts the enemy at full power with his Atomic Breath. The Super-Adaptoid was also vaporized in the blast, showcasing how the android didn’t stand a chance against Godzilla at his full strength.

It’s very much possible that if the X-Men were at their individually peaked power, certain members could’ve stood a chance against the King of Monsters. Jean Grey as the Phoenix had the capabilities to destroy planets, but that wouldn’t be nearly as fun as Godzilla fighting a giant-sized Super-Adaptoid with all the X-Men powers. A potential rematch with the X-Men at full strength, including Phoenix-possessed Jean Grey, may have different results.