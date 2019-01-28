New ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ Series Announced

Xena is back in action in a brand new series.

Dynamite today announced a new Xena: Warrior Princess ongoing series will debut in April. The series is written by Vita Ayala (Black Panther, Shuri, Wonder Woman, The Wilds), with art by newcomer Olympia Sweetman, colors by Rebecca Nalty (WWE, Sparrowhawk) and letters by Ariana Maher (James Bond 007, Nancy Drew).

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Dynamite, the series will return to Ancient Greece with the reformed warlord. “Take up your swords and chakrams to follow the newest adventures of the cult classic TV phenomenon and her trusted companion Gabrielle. As they will first have to investigate a mysterious village where children are miraculously strong. Could the infamously petty Greek Gods be involved, and if not how long before they stick their meddlesome hands in?”

Xena: Warrior Princess #1 features covers from David Mack (Daredevil, Jessica Jones), Emanuela Lupacchino (Wonder Woman, Supergirl), Erica Henderson (Squirrel Girl), Paulina Ganucheau (Black Panther), and Raúl Allén and Patricia Martin (Wonder Woman, Livewire).

Editor Nate Cosby describes the series as, “Bounding adventures! Amazing episodes that build to a huge overall story! Every action sequence motivated by strong characters and deep emotion! Did you dig the Xena television series? You will ADORE what Vita, Olympia, Rebecca and Ariana are cooking up with this series. And if you don’t know what Xena’s about? This is the perfect place to start!”

“I am INCREDIBLY excited to be working on Xena! She is my favorite character of all time, and to be able to work on any project involving her is an honor,” Ayala said in press release. “The team has a lot of fun things in store for readers, including some old frenemies and travel to places that even XENA has never seen before!”

Sweetman said, “I am tremendously enjoying working on Xena, and feel fortunate and lucky to be drawing such an iconic and interesting character. To me, one of the most exciting aspects of drawing this book is having the opportunity to depict the vivid and interesting world of Xena, including the scoundrels, gods and allies. This is my first major comics job, and I am putting my all into this book!”

Xena: Warrior Princess was a television series spinoff of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. The series was created by John Schulian and Robert Tapert. The show starred Lucy Lawless as Xena and Renee O’Connor as Gabrielle. The show ran for six seasons from 1995 through 2001 for a total of 134 episodes of fantasy adventure. There were plans for a revival in 2017, but those plans were canceled before production began.

Are you excited about the new Xena: Warrior Princess series? Let us know in the comments!

Xena: Warrior Princess #1 goes on sale in April.