You’ll Never Believe How Many Times Xenomorphs Have Crossed Over In Comics (So We Made A List)

The fearsome extraterrestrial monsters of the Alien franchise known as xenomorphs have had way more wild crossovers with other characters than you think. After becoming one of the most iconic movie monsters in history, the xenomorphs expanded their pop culture presence into other storytelling mediums, with comic books being one of the biggest territories outside of movies. This also led to the highly popular Aliens vs. Predator comic book series, which stands as the xenomorph’s most high-profile comic book sector of the overall Alien franchise, though they’ve also met other icons of sci-fi in comic book stories like Robocop and the Terminators (usually via their enmity with the Predators).

However, despite the xenomorphs being mainly associated with the Predators in their comic book tales, they met quite a few other iconic characters on comic book pages as well, including some of the most beloved superheroes of all time. So frequent, indeed, have the xenomorph’s comic book crossovers been with other iconic characters, it’s amazing they don’t spring to mind as readily as those with the Predators do. Here are the many non-Predator comic book crossover stories the Xenomorphs have appeared in.

1) Batman/Aliens

The Dark Knight is used to having alien enemies and allies alike, but even he is in for quite a shock when he faces the bloodthirsty xenomorphs in 1997’s Batman/Aliens. When Batman ventures into Central America to locate a missing Wayne Enterprises scientist, Batman and a special forces team soon finding themselves battling the alien menace. Batman’s predilection from being prepared for any enemy or situation is one of his calling cards, but Batman/Aliens is a comic book story that really takes him out of his element and gives him a terrifying challenge. Moreover, it would also not be the last time the Caped Crusader battled xenomorphs, either.

2) Superman/Aliens

Some of the Man of Steel’s greatest adversaries like Darkseid, General Zod, and Brainiac are aliens just like him, but Kal-El faces an extraterrestrial opponent like he’s never seen before in 1995’s Superman/Aliens. The story sees Superman respond to a distress call from the surviving Kryptonian populace of Argo City, only to find himself battling the vicious xenomorphs. Even worse, the lack of immediate direct sunlight leaves Superman’s powers gradually weakening, making the xenomorphs a genuine threat to him. To call it a harrowing crossover for the Last Son of Krypton would be an understatement, and like Batman, it would also not be the last time Supes crossed paths with xenomorphs, either.

3) Superman/Aliens 2: God of War

Superman’s second Xenomorph showdown, titled Superman/Aliens: God of War, hit comic book shelves in 2002, and sees none other than Darkseid himself unleash a xenomorph plague on the New God-populated world of New Genesis. With a xenomorph incubating in the heroic New God Orion, Superman brings him to Darkseid’s home world of Apokolips to eliminate the xenomorph Queen and save Orion. As with the Man of Steel’s first encounter with xenomorphs, the lack of yellow ultraviolet light on Apokolips creates some dire stakes for Superman against such an aggressive enemy as the xenomorphs, and helps cement Superman/Aliens 2: God of War as an engaging Elseworlds crossover tale just like its predecessor.

4) Batman/Aliens II

The Dark Knight entered round two with the xenomorphs in the mini-series Batman/Aliens II. This time, a xenomorph hatched in the 1920’s escapes its captivity in Antarctica, setting off a xenomorph attack in Gotham City that only Batman can stop. Batman/Aliens II elevates the scare-factor of its predecessor big-time, including with a collection of xenomorphs spliced with the DNA of some of Batman’s most famous villains like Killer Croc, Two-Face, Poison Ivy, the Scarecrow, Mr. Freeze, and none other than the Clown Prince of Crime himself the Joker. You know Batman’s got his work cut out for him with a xenomorph version of Mr. J is in the picture, but Batman rises to the challenge to defeat the xenomorphs again in Batman/Aliens II.

5) WildC.A.T.s/Aliens

1998’s WildC.A.T.s/Aliens pits the eponymous team of heroes from Wildstorm Comics (a former imprint of Image Comics later absorbed by DC Comics) against the xenomorphs, with the team investigating a pod crash landing in New York City, which leads them to face the xenomorphs. WildC.A.T.s/Aliens is unique among Alien comic book stories by not simply being a one-shot Elseworlds story, but having canonical ties into another team’s formation, namely The Authority. Specifically, WildC.A.T.s/Aliens kills off many characters connected to the Wildstorm team Stormwatch, leading to the establishment of The Authority. All of this took place on the cusp of Wildstorm becoming a DC Comics imprint, and the story itself isn’t officially canonical in DC lore. Nonetheless, it’s a wild Alien crossover comic book story that also represents a fun bit of comic book trivia.

6) Green Lantern Versus Aliens

Few DC superheroes have met the sheer quantity of aliens as each human member of the space patrolling Green Lantern Corps has, but even Hal Jordan and Kyle Rayner alike are shocked at coming face-to-face with xenomorphs in 2000’s Green Lantern Versus Aliens. Set before Hal’s comic book demise (and subsequent return), Green Lantern Versus Aliens sees the stalwart Lantern commissioned by the Guardians of the Universe to investigate the death of a fellow Lantern by a chestburster. The story pays heed to the Green Lantern canon of the early 2000’s, with a time jump of 10 years and Hal’s successor Kyle Rayner becoming the main Lantern protagonist battling the xenomorphs on the living planet Mogo after they were transported there by Hal and his Lantern allies. Overcoming fear is a prerequisite for carrying the Power Ring, and the xenomorphs are the perfect alien enemy to test any Lantern’s courage in Green Lantern Versus Aliens.

7) Judge Dredd vs. Aliens: Incubus

He may carry the devastating power of the Lawgiver, but even the mean streets of Mega-City One can’t fully prepare Judge Joe Dredd to face the offspring of a Facehugger in the pages of Judge Dredd vs. Aliens: Incubus. After a chestburster hatches from a crook in one of Mega-City One’s hospitals, it eventually leads to an all-out xenomorph war between the Judges and the alien menace, with Judge Dredd himself leading the way. Judge Dredd’s jaded cynicism and post-apocalyptic setting makes him the exact kind of comic book anti-hero perfect to face xenomorphs in an exhilarating comic book crossover like Judge Dredd vs. Aliens: Incubus, and it wasn’t a first for him, either. Just three years earlier, Judge Dredd was also battling another alien enemy in the pages of a comic book crossover in 1997’s Predator vs. Judge Dredd.