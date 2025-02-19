Zatanna #1 Crushes Opening Night with Magical Debut (Review)

Play video

DC leaps into the fantastical world of magic with everyone’s favorite magician Zatanna, who steps onto the stage for a new ongoing series from the talented team of Jamal Campbell (Far Sector, Superman) and letterer Ariana Maher (Superman, Absolute Power). With such a stellar one-two punch at the helm, expectations were high, and after the first issue, I can gladly say those expectations were met with ease. Zatanna #1 is endearingly fun and yet has no issue establishing high stakes or delivering shocking moments, all while crafting a mesmerizing visual feast throughout. Zatanna gets the show started in grand fashion, and things only look to get more delightfully chaotic from here.

Campbell and Maher already teased a bit of what they could do with a Zatanna series in the pages of Superman, but this time Zatanna is on an adventure with her crew as she sets up shop at a famous location for her next show. The simple premise gets wonky pretty quickly though thanks to the presence of a new villain that already has a ton of potential, which is no easy feat.

We’ve all seen new villains created and quickly pushed by the wayside, but Campbell is already seeding several mysteries around this villain (named The Lady White) and what she ultimately wants with Zatanna and who she might be working for. All of that is mixed in with a striking design that mixes vintage Hollywood with the supernatural, and I already want to know even more.

One of the most striking elements of the entire book is that old Hollywood theming, which surfaces in every aspect of the issue. It hits overdrive though during the first action sequence, with movie posters that act as doorways and feel as if they stepped out of cinematic history, and yet those elements also have real consequences for Zatanna’s friends, and Campbell and Maher play on all of those elements brilliantly.

The shifts in color and tone from location to location is impressive as well, but it’s truly in the final few pages where you understand what’s at stake, and yet there are still so many questions to answer before that is actually the case.

Zatanna #1 takes fans on a thrilling and unpredictable magical journey that honors the character’s history but also still feels fresh and exciting, especially in terms of its villain. The book is also drop-dead gorgeous, and while we kind of expected that given who is involved, it still managed to surpass even those expectations. The show has now officially begun, and it’s off to a hell of a start.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Published by DC Comics

On February 19, 2025

Written by Jamal Campbell

Art by Jama Campbell

Letters by Ariana Maher