Zootopia Comic Book Sequel Will Release Be-Fur Disney’s Zootopia 2 Movie

A Zootopia sequel series is hoppening. Comic book publisher Dynamite Entertainment announced that Disney’s Zootopia, an ongoing comic series set after the events of Walt Disney Animation’s 2016 movie, will release in January 2025 — months before Zootopia 2 burrows into theaters on Nov. 26, 2025. A police procedural, the Zootopia comic book will follow ZPD Officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde on their biggest case since the duo foiled a baaaaaad plot by the sheepish Deputy Mayor Bellwether to turn the predators inhabiting the animal metropolis into savages.



From writer Jeff Parker (Marvel’s Thunderbolts, Dynamite’s Kings Watch) and artist Alessandro Ranaldi (Dynamite’s Hercules sequel series and Disney Villains: Hades), Dynamite’s Zootopia series will take “fans through the captivating world of Disney’s Zootopia and a procedural string of cases mounting to one epic tale.”

“The team and I know how eager the audience has been for more stories in the world of Zootopia and we thank Disney for giving us the chance to tell them,” Parker said in a statement. “Readers are going to love how Alessandro brings Judy and Nick to life, you can truly hear their voices as you read. Speaking of that, all I have to do to get Nick Wilde’s voice right is imagine editor Nate Cosby saying anything. And don’t worry, there’ll be plenty of the booming Chief Bogo! Zootopia has so much potential for more crime-solving animal adventure, I hope this is just the tip of the iceberg for the Dynamite Disney comics.”



The mystery adventure series investigates a new case every month before Disney Animation’s Zootopia 2, which sees brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and fox friend Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) team up again to crack a case involving the creepy, slithery, highly venomous viper Gary (Loki‘s Ke Huy Quan).

Here’s how Dynamite’s Disney line describes the all-ages Zootopia comic book series:

“It’s another beautiful day in the bustling city of Zootopia, where every animal is free to strive to realize their full potential — and one of the most successful among the pack is Tripp Zebrando, owner of the PB&J cell phone company. Their high-tech devices have become the can’t-miss gadget for every citizen of Zootopia, and they’re about to launch their latest flagship model with a huge publicity event. Everything goes awry when someone has it out for PB&J, set on sabotaging the event and the company by bringing the whole house down — right on top of the unsuspecting crowd!

“Luckily this is a case for ZPD’s finest, as Officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde rush to the scene to keep the peace, contain the chaos, and investigate the mystery at the bottom of it all. As they sniff out clues and culprits, their discoveries in the aftermath of this seemingly isolated incident will lead them down tracks into the biggest case since the disgraced downfall of Deputy Mayor Bellwether, as seen in the iconic original film.”

Disney’s Zootopia #1 goes on sale January 2025 from Dynamite.