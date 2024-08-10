Zootopia 2 First Look Revealed, Ke Huy Quan Cast as Villain

The annual D23 showcase is back sharing all the latest first looks and other fresh content that the world of Disney has to offer. Whether it’s one of their many live-action productions or animated ventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. One of the more highly-anticipated projects includes the Zootopia sequel, Zootopia 2. After the first film release in 2016 spearheaded by the animated fox and rabbit duo of Judy Hops (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), it quickly became a box-office hit franchise, earning an impressive $1 billion at the worldwide box office on a $150 million budget. Additionally, Zootopia walked away with the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

In February of 2023 it was announced by Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger that they’d be going into production on several new animated films that are part of their most popular franchises. “Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia,” Iger said during the Q1 earnings call. “We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”

There were several first looks at the upcoming film on display during D23, including a new poster which sees Judy and Nick being chased by a slew of animals at what appears to be the Zootenial celebration. Not only that, the new images reveal that reptiles and marine mammals will be part of the new film, as there are sea lions and a pink walrus shown. It looks like the landscape of the film will take place on the seascape, as if the marine life weren’t indication enough, there are several hints with the Marsh Market and other shops.

Additionally, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Loki) is boarding the film as one of those aforementioned reptiles — Gary. His tail appears pretty prominently on the new logo for Zootopia 2 as the bottom of the number “two” is in the shape of a snakes tail.

When fans first meet Judy and Nick in Zootopia, Judy makes history as the first rabbit to join the police force but quickly learns that taming animals is a lot harder than it looks. She must team with Nick on a mysterious case in order to prove herself, though he makes things infinitely more difficult for her in the process. By the end of the film Judy has become a respected figure in the department while Nick follows in Judy’s history making footsteps to become Zootopia PD’s first fox officer. In 2022 Disney released a series of animated shorts based on the Zootopia universe, Zootopia+, which included Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who’s full of surprises.

Zootopia 2 will hit theaters nearly a decade after the original, currently slated for release on November 26, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates!