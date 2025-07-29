A Forgotten Invincible Spinoff Is Making a Major Return After 20 Years

The Invincible Universe continues to grow, and this time it involves the return of a series that hasn’t been seen in over 20 years. Invincible made a name for himself when he debuted back in 2003, carving a niche for himself in the superhero genre that’s mostly dominated by the likes of Marvel and DC. The popularity of the Invincible comic book is what helped creator Robert Kirkman get an adult-animated series greenlit and then developed at Prime Video. While Invincible is the headliner, several heroes and villains make up the larger Invincible Universe. And now, some of these characters will get the spotlight they deserve.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead, TRANSFORMERS) announced at his “Robert Kirkman LIVE at SDCC” panel at San Diego Comic-Con that the long out-of-print comic book series Capes, which takes place in Skybound’s Invincible Universe, is coming back. Capes was co-created by Kirkman and artist Mark Englert (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hack Slash), and it will first return as a special remastering featuring new art and dialogue from the original creative team.

This will be the first time that Capes has been reprinted since its release over 20 years ago. That wasn’t the only announcement involving Capes to be made at SDCC. Kirkman revealed that all-new Capes stories are coming from another longtime friend of the Invincible Universe, writer Benito Cereno (Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, Blood & Thunder), alongside artist Mark Englert. Those will begin in 2026 with Issue #7.

Capes #1 Cover A by Ryan Ottley

Capes #1 Cover B by Mark Englert

Capes #1 Cover C (1:10 Copy Incentive) by Cory Walker

Capes #1 Cover E (1:50 Copy Incentive) (Black & White) by Ryan Ottley

Capes #1 Cover F Blank Sketch Cover

“With so much excitement surrounding all things Invincible-related, I knew we had to get Capes back in print!” Robert Kirkman said. “Revisiting the original issues was so much fun, we knew we couldn’t stop there. I love these characters and it was a thrill to get to introduce the world to Bolt, Kid Thor and Knockout in Invincible season 3. If the world wants more Capes how can we not give it to them?”

“When Robert contacted me out of the blue and asked if I wanted to recolor Capes, I was super excited,” said Mark Englert. “I wasn’t expecting going over the old pages to feel so therapeutic, almost mentoring my younger self to bring the art up to par with rest of the amazing books in the Skybound library. When we made the decision to go all in, really remaster the art beyond the colors, adding backgrounds, fixing up faces or figures, my passion for drawing sequential pages was rekindled and I wanted to keep going. Creating brand new Capes stories with Robert and Benito has been a dream come true!”

“It’s been a real thrill to get to dive back into the Invincible Universe, especially into some of its less-explored corners,” said Benito Cereno. “Any Invincible fan might spend time wondering about the off-panel adventures of Allen the Alien or the Immortal, but it takes a real weirdo to wonder what Battery Bill and Brain Boy were up to during the Viltrumite War. And luckily for me, I get a chance to be that weirdo, officially, together with my old pal, Mark Englert!”

Capes #7 Cover B by Mark Englert

Capes #7 Pages

Capes #7 Pages

Capes #7 Pages

“BOLT! KID THOR! KNOCK OUT! CAPTAIN COSMIC! CLAIRE VOYANT! BIG BRAIN! COMMANDER CAPITALISM!” the description of Capes reads. “Welcome to Capes Inc, employers of your favorite superheroes that protect New York City – well, at least when they’re on the clock – from threats like MACHINE HEAD, TITAN…and now are in the crosshairs of an enemy they never expected!”

Capes #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 19th. Let us know your thoughts on the return of this Invincible Universe series in the comments below!