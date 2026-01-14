Knull #1 Has Its Moments but It’s Even More Cliché Than You Imagine (Review)

Knull is one of those villains who was built for one story, but was just popular enough to stay around. Since then, we’ve seen him return and lose (again), and it was recently revealed that he was imprisoned by Hela. This being Marvel, the whole thing is an example of video game synergy with the Marvel Rivals and has led to Knull #1, a new series that sees the god of symbiotes escape the Asgardian goddess of the underworld on a mission to regain his lost power. Villain-centric comics can be a lot of fun, and while this one has its moments, I feel that calling it a fun comic is something of a stretch.

Marvel has been pushing Knull pretty hard lately, and honestly, I was kind of surprised when they announced a new series following the villain on his journey to regain his power. Knull has always been a tough sell for me, mostly because the character is a perfect example of “what you see is what you get.” Knull #1 is everything you could expect from a comic like this. We have the powerful villain in a cage getting sassed by everyone, that sass allowing him to escape, and then a bloody battle through Hela’s fortress that ends with Knull “getting away,” which was the dark goddess’s plan all along.

Rating: 2 out of 5

Pros Cons The art is gorgeous Doesn’t make Knull into an interesting character Is painfully cliche Even the “surprise” ending feels telegraphed

This comic is a complete cliché from the first page. Let’s be real for a second — Knull is one of the worst villains in comics. He’s a cool look with nothing under the hood, and this comic isn’t going to convince anyone otherwise. The book kicks off with a flashback explaining who the villain is, and it’s such an anemic way to kick this story off. The book is written by Al Ewing and Tom Waltz, and yet neither of them finds their way to any kind of original story. I’ve often thought that Ewing was mocking Marvel’s love of symbiotes over the last few years, and I still feel the same way after reading this issue. Ewing can usually make any character amazing, but it feels like he doesn’t want to even attempt that with Knull after reading this issue. There are times when a book does exactly what you’d expect, and it’s a good thing. That isn’t the case here.

Juanan Rameriz’s Art Is the Book’s Lone Saving Grace

If there’s one thing about Knull that can’t be denied, it’s that he’s always been drawn by great artists. Knull #1 continues this with Juanan Ramirez. Looking at the cover of the book, I expected Marvel to deploy one of their several Ryan Stegman-alike artists and to get the same kind of Knull art that everyone expects. However, Ramirez’s style has its own unique look. There’s something interesting about the linework that I can’t put my finger on; in the full page spreads (of which there are several) there’s a softness to his linework that looks really great. The full page spreads are the best parts of the issue’s art, but the rest of the art is outstanding as well.

Ramirez’s character acting is great throughout the issue, and his detail is pretty great, with very few sketchy spots. The action scenes look amazing; they’re bloody, brutal affairs that show you just how dangerous the god of symbiotes can be when unleashed. This is the type of comic where you can basically thumb through it, look at the art without reading any of it, and still be able to figure out the story. From a writing standpoint, that’s not really a good thing, but the fact that the art does such a great job of presenting the story says a lot about how good it looks and the skill of the artist.

When Marvel started teasing Hela as the Queen in Black, which would almost certainly lead to Queen in Black, a lot of fans groaned. After reading this issue, I can see why they groaned. This issue, as a story, has nothing special. There’s nothing that’s going to surprise you; it’s exactly what you expected it to be when it comes to the story. Reading comics is all about accepting the cliches of the medium, but the best stories have something new to them. There’s nothing new about this issue whatsoever, but at the very least, the art is amazing. It’s the lone good thing about Knull #1.

Knull #1 is on sale now.

