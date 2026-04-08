The Fury of Firestorm #1 is a Haunting Slow Burn (Review)

The Nuclear Man is back in what could very well be his most evocative series in DC Comics history. Ever since his debut nearly 50 years ago, Ronnie Raymond has starred in a handful of ongoing titles and miniseries. But aside from a few supporting roles in books like Justice League Unlimited, it’s been a while since Firestorm had the spotlight on him. Thankfully, it’s a new era as DC Comics has begun the second act of its All In saga, also known as Next Level, which is putting a greater emphasis on lesser-featured characters like Firestorm.

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So what has Firestorm been up to, and how does it lead into his new series? Well, like dozens of other heroes and villains, Ronnie competed in DC K.O.’s Omega Tournament to stop an invasion by Darkseid. Though Firestorm was eliminated early in the competition, he, like the rest of the participants, was inundated with Alpha and Omega energy by the tournament’s winner, Superman. The energies have given the fighters a vision of the future and, in some cases, new powers. Now, a new series by Jeff Lemire and Rafael De Latorre examines what this all means for Firestorm.

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROS CONS Amazing, tense start to story Slow burn take might not be for everyone Art serves the story well Somewhat exposition heavy

The Fury of Firestorm #1 is a Slow, But Incredible Start to New Series

The Fury of Firestorm #1 begins with the titular hero arriving in the sleepy town of Bedford, Colorado. Over the next week, Firestorm begins using Bedford as his personal laboratory, using his transmutation powers on the buildings, environment, and even the townspeople. Firestorm’s actions catch the attention of the Department of Defense, who find Firestorm’s old ally, Loraine Reilly (aka Firehawk), in the hopes that she can help de-escalate the situation. Loraine can tell something is up with Ronnie, and she discovers that, unlike previous times, Ronnie isn’t sharing the Firestorm Matrix with anyone, likely causing his erratic behavior.

Flanked by a couple of soldiers, Firehawk approaches Firestorm, who immediately kills one of the armed men. Firehawk is insistent that this being, whatever it is, isn’t Ronnie. Speaking of, a quick cut actually shows us Firestorm we’re more familiar with, one where Ronnie is in control and guided by Professor Martin Stein. But this is just a dream, or rather, a fantastical prison inside the Firestorm Matrix intent on keeping Ronnie’s personality contained. The Firestorm Matrix is the one running the show now, and it’s not going to stop its reign of terror anytime soon.

DC Combines Horror, Action, and Mystery for a New Kind of Firestorm Book

As someone quite familiar with Jeff Lemire’s work, I had a feeling what we’d be getting here. The guy excels in making books with creepy atmospheres and long, drawn-out mysteries. And while I tend to find his completed stories satisfying, I will say it can be hard to engage with them on an issue-by-issue basis (just look at the reception to Absolute Flash). That being said, I don’t think the slow-burn nature of this story is bad. It might leave some readers frustrated, but I’m actually really excited to see the mystery Lemire has set up here unwind.

I really want to credit Rafael De Latorre here, because his work is positively amazing. The character designs, the layouts, the panels. Firestorm’s path of destruction in Bedford is only shown in a few pages, but De Lattore manages to make it so unsettling. I also love how fluid it all is and the way he shifts the style depending on the story’s needs. Like how when we see the mental prison Ronnie’s being kept in, it shifts to a style evoking his old ongoing title. I should also credit colorist Marcelo Maiolo, because that scene really popped.

This book has a lot going for it, and it can be a little overwhelming for people with no familiarity with Firestorm. It does give readers an overview of his history, but it feels a little distracting from the story (thankfully, not too much). The creative team here chose a tone that I think really fits with Firestorm. It’s dark, strange, and hard to tell where Lemire is going with this. But as someone who read almost the entirety of his Black Hammer saga, I feel like this book is only going to get stronger the more issues we get.

The Fury of Firestorm #1 is an interesting book. It’s not a book for everyone, especially if you’re not into horror or a slow burn story. But for those who know the kind of content Lemire makes, it’s him in his element. This issue sets up a new dynamic and mystery for Firestorm, one that I’m positive is going to take the hero into some dark, uncharted territory. But if there’s ever a time to take big swings like this, it’s during the Next Level era. So if you’re looking for something weird and different, I’d check out Firestorm.

What do you think of The Fury of Firestorm #1? Let us know in the comments, or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!