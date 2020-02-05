The Flash Finally Addresses Earth-2's “Crisis” Demise in “Marathon”

Before "Crisis on Infinite Earths” officially began, fans of The CW's were hit with a major, "Crisis"-related loss. In the Season 8 premiere of Arrow, Earth-2 was obliterated with an Anti-Matter wave. While that loss was difficult for Arrow's Oliver Queen as it forced him to watch that world's version of his mother and loved ones die right before his eyes, for fans of The Flash news of Earth-2's demise was especially difficult. Two of Team Flash's most beloved members, Harry Wells and his daughter Jesse, were residents of Earth-2. While their demise was all but guaranteed, tonight's The Flash midseason premiere finally addressed the Eart-2 situation as part of the fallout of the creation of the new Earth-Prime.

Spoilers for The Flash midseason premiere, "Marathon", below.

Early in the episode it's clear that the changes in the Multiverse as a result of "Crisis" has taken a toll on Cisco. He's compiled a bunch of data about the new timeline, new heroes, even new villains and threats but he's struggling with everything because there's something else that has become apparent in the new reality of Earth-Prime. None of their doppelgangers survived.

While that's important in context of the heroes - meaning we don't have an evil Earth's version of say Supergirl running around that we know of - it also means that Harry is gone. As fans may recall, Harry was a doppelganger of the real Earth-1 Harrison Wells, the founder of STAR Labs. If doppelgangers aren't part of the Earth-Prime equation it means that Harry and Jesse likely died along with the rest of Earth-2. In fact, it's something that Cisco directly tells Nash when listing out everyone close to them who died because of "Crisis" - and blames Nash for it.

Now, before we get super sad over this additional confirmation that Earth-Prime didn't restore the fan-favorites, this may not be the end of the story. For starters, viewers know that there is, in fact, a new Multiverse. The Earth-Prime heroes think they are alone, but at the end of "Crisis" fans saw the creation of new worlds beyond it - including Earth-2. Harry and Jesse could be alive and well on that unreachable world. It's also possible that they did survive another way that remains to be seen. Whatever the situation, Harry and Jesse's fate appears to be part of the major fallout that will continue to play out over the rest of the season.

"Uhhh... yes. Yes, you will," showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview when asked about the show addressing Harry and Jesse. "And not in the way you'd expect, because you will hear about them more than once. They address it in the opener, but it really has fallout that runs through the rest of [Season 6]."

