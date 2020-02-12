Wonder Woman 1984: Pedro Pascal Teases Epic Confrontation at the White House With Maxwell Lord

We're just a few months away from the release of Wonder Woman 1984, which will see the return of Gal Gadot's iconic Amazon warrior in an era dominated by glitz and glamor. So it's only fitting that the latest foe to challenge her embodies the vanity of the '80s, with Star Wars: The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal becoming the fan-favorite DC Comics character Maxwell Lord. A run in with Diana Prince doesn't promise a lot of safety when it comes to Lord's neck, but Pascal is loving the opportunity to go toe to toe with the iconic hero.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal explained that his character is "a dream-seller" with sensibilities that match a lot of ideals from the era.

"It's this character who encompasses a component of the era which is, you know, 'Get whatever want, however you can. You're entitled to it!' And at any cost, ultimately, which represents a huge part of our culture and this kind of unabashed — it's greed," Pascal explained. "It's f—ing greed, of course. But it's also about 'How do you be your best self? How do you win?' So he's definitely the face of that version of success."

It's not clear just what brings Diana into Maxwell's crosshairs (or vice versa), but the report of a set visit hinted at a massive confrontation between the two in the White House, of all places. It states that there was a lot of damage done to the replica of the building, showing the aftermath of these two forces colliding.

We don't know if Wonder Woman will be actively trading blows with Lord or if the enigmatic villain will be using his own forces to go up against Diana, but it's something we'll likely see in the coming months as we get closer to the movie's release date.

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins already teased that Gadot's performance in the movie will blow fans away.

"It does have that fun pop," Jenkins reflected. "She was so great in such a great era and we do get to capture that. The only thing I can tell you is that it went really well, we just finished shooting, and yeah, the actors are incredible. We did a ton of the stuff on wires and it looks mind-blowing."

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to premiere in theaters on June 5th.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!