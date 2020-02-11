New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Highlight Armor, Lasso, And Steve Trevor

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the 2020s most anticipated films, and now we've got several new looks at the big time sequel courtesy of EW. The first image gives us a much closer look at Diana's new golden armor, something fans will recognize from the comics, and it looks ornate and spectacular. The photo shows Diana standing with her arms stretched wide, and you can see the golden wings unfurled behind her. The armor is golden but also shimmers and gives off different colors depending on the light that is hitting it, and that was something costume designer Lindy Hemming says was intentional.

For hemming it was important that “in the light it’s always liquid, moving. There’s a feeling of non-flatness…. Because in the comics, she does fight her mightiest battles in the golden suit.” It looks like mission accomplished so far, and we can't wait to see more of Diana in action.

The second photo gives us Wonder Woman's classic suit, this time during a battle in the White House. Diana is spinning her Golden Lasso at a quickened speed, creating a weapon out of it, and you can see Steve Trevor fighting someone behind her.

(Photo: EW)

While her suit was already bright in the first Wonder Woman, it seems it has received a bit of an upgrade here, radiating a brighter red and blue.

(Photo: WB)

The last new photo shows a returning Steve Trevor walking with Diana and taking in all the sights that this new era brings, and yes, he is rocking a fanny pack as well. He seems in awe of whatever he's looking at, and you can check out the new photo below.

(Photo: WB)

There's no word yet on how Trevor returns though, so we are definitely intrigued by how he got here. It was implied that he died in the plane explosion that occurred in the original Wonder Woman, but in the world of superheroes, the possibilities are endless, and we're glad to have him back.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5th.

