Supergirl: Jeremy Jordan Says the 100th Episode Is "The End of a Chapter"

This week's episode of Supergirl, which will be the show's hundredth, is apparently going to be the end of an era for The CW's superhero series. Given the nature of this season, it should be no surprise that the landmark episode will be pretty Luthor-centric, with both Lex and Lena playing a key role. The question at the core of the episode: what would have played out differently if Kara had told Lena on her own that she was Supergirl, rather than being "outed" by Lex? How are you going to find that out? Well, fifth-dimensional imp Mister Mxyzptlk has you covered, in an episode that is basically It's a Wonderful Life, but with super powers.

Describing the episode as a love letter to the fans, Jordan described the episode as the end of a chapter. Of course, that lines up nicely with the post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" world that the show now exists in.

"There’s a lovely scene between Melissa and I where we have one of our old school heart-to-hearts and talk, that's always just really lovely to get to film," Jordan told EW. "And then getting to do some scenes with Chris and Mister Mxyzptlk was really fun. We had a blast and were laughing the whole time. There are some big moments that happen that I can't really talk about that people will be really happy with. It's like a love letter to our fans for always supporting us and being really positive throughout the years. We get to revisit some of these great moments we've had over the course of the series and make some fun new memories. What’s great about the 100th episode is it really feels like the end of a chapter and we can move forward from here."

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode, titled "It's a Super Life," below.

THOMAS LENNON (“RENO 911”) GUEST STARS IN SUPERGIRL’S 100TH EPISODE – Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara (Melissa Benoist) – what if she could go back in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex did, would things turn out different? Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again. Familiar faces return in this special episode. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of Batwoman. "It's a Super Life" will debut on February 23.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!