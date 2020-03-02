Supergirl Protects Andrea in "The Bodyguard" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "The Bodyguard", next week's upcoming episode of Supergirl. While the Girl of Steel has had plenty of experience protecting the people she loves as well as the people of National City from a plethora of threats, the episode will see Kara (Melissa Benoist) do a little bit of one-on-one protecting when she's tapped by Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) to be Andrea Rojas (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist out to harm her.

As you can see in the preview below, Supergirl as a bodyguard is a pretty serious task for the heroine, but a little lighthearted for Andrea who can't help but take a "Super Selfie" despite the very real threat to her own safety.

Supergirl's new assignment isn't the only thing fans can look forward to in "The Bodyguard", either. The episode is set to see Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) move forward with Non Nocere, tying into the season's themes regarding technology.

"What we're looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage," executive producer Robert Rovner added. "It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what's going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through."

You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

LENA MOVES FORWARD WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help. Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Chandler Smidt.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Batwoman on The CW. "The Bodyguard" will debut on March 8.

