Black Lightning Season 3 Is Now Available on Netflix

Black Lightning finished out its third season last week with a finale that saw some major status quo changes for the city of Freeland and its hero on The CW series, but if you haven't yet had a chance to catch the season -- or if you're just looking for something to binge while practicing COVID-19 pandemic related social distancing, you're in luck. Black Lightning's third season is now available on Netflix.

As of Tuesday at 3:01 a.m. ET, all 16 episodes of Black Lightning's third season are available on Netflix. That means that fans will get to see how things played out after the season two finale which saw the Pierce family unwillingly drafted into the ASA's war with Markovia as well as their shady dealings when it comes to the metahuman population of Freeland.

The third season of Black Lightning also saw the series finally officially join The CW's Arrowverse thanks to the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths". However, if you're hoping to actually see how "Crisis" plays out while watching Black Lightning, you'll be disappointed. While the Black Lightning character did appear in "Crisis", the show itself didn't officially have an episode of the crossover, meaning that fans will have to wait until The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl are all on Netflix to catch those episodes. Arrow, which ended its run earlier this year, is already available. That said, Black Lightning does have its own "tie-in" episode, "Earth Crisis" that helps set the stage for Black Lightning's big Arrowverse debut.

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man with many faces. He is a former Olympic athlete, respected educator and a father of two. He is also Black Lightning, superpowered protector of the fictional city of Freeland with the ability to sense and harness electricity. Jefferson is not the only one with powers and multiple faces. His oldest daughter, Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) is a medical student, health clinic volunteer and dedicated social activist. She is also the super hero known as Thunder who possesses the ability to drastically increase her density, giving her invulnerability and super strength for as long as she can hold her breath. Finally, Jefferson’s youngest daughter, Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain), is a fiery teen who inherited her father’s athletic gifts but not his desire to be an athlete. Jennifer also inherited super powers. Her body generates pure electrical energy and she possesses the potential to be more powerful than Anissa or Jefferson and is known as Lightning. Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) is Jefferson’s ex-wife but they are still very much in love in addition to sharing the load as co-parents. She’s also an expert in metahuman medicine. Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including a menacing gang that calls itself The 100 and infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III). Worse, Freeland has been plagued by government-sponsored experiments and drug trafficking that have created metahumans and addicts while making Freeland a target of a dangerous foreign power, Markovia. Fortunately, the family has allies in their fight, Jefferson’s surrogate father and a former covert superspy, Peter Gambi (James Remar), as well as Jefferson’s friend and neighbor, the committed and scrupulously honest Deputy Police Chief Henderson (Damon Gupton).

Black Lightning will return for the 2020-2021 season.

