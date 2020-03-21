Aquaman 2 Writer Teases Black Manta Storyline for the Sequel

If you were hoping to see more of Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) in Aquaman 2, it looks like you're in luck. In a now-deleted tweet by Aquaman 2 writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the scribe suggests the classic Aquaman baddie will be a mainstay in the follow-up. Better yet, the writer says the sequel will be peak-Silver Age goodness. That's likely good news for long-time fans of the Atlantis-dwelling characters.

"Hmm...good question," Johnson-McGoldrick told a fan on Twitter Friday night. "We're not taking any one particular comic book story and adapting it, but if you want to know the vibe we're going for, pick up pretty much any Silver Age story featuring Black Manta."

(Photo: Twitter / @BraveCarrot)

Abdul-Mateen previously confirmed he'd be in the flick, which he estimated would make its way to theaters in its December 2022 release date. With the ongoing delays and postponements in Hollywood circles, it's unclear if the pre-production will be delayed.

“We have a date of December 2022. Hopefully, that will hold,” Abdul-Mateen previously told Entertainment Weekly. “Black Manta will be back — I feel confident in saying that. I’m excited to step into that world again and cause some more trouble. I really want to add more personality and more character to David Kane and flesh him out in Aquaman 2 and give him more of a journey.”

The actor told us during the press tour for Aquaman he knew he'd be back, saying the antagonist he plays would never forgive Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) for what he's done to his family.

“Anywhere where he has a device or plot to get back to Aquaman, he’s going to use it. So, he can show up wherever,” Abdul-Mateen shared with ComicBook.com. “But when he does I hope that we get to see more of his wit and more of the comedic parts of Black Manta and see more of the things that make him [the Black Manta] that I know and the human that the fans, and the people in this universe, have grown to love over the years.”

Aquaman 2 is set for release on December 16, 2022.

Other upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022.

