Shazam! Director Reveals Secret Celebrity Cameo Everyone Missed

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party events aren't just bringing together fans of movie from around the world that are stuck at home, but is giving filmmakers and actors a chance to reveal information about the movies that we've never heard. Case in point, tonight's joint viewing of Shazam brought a huge reveal from director David F. Sandberg who confirmed a celebrity cameo in the movie that was previously unreported. In response to a scene from the film, Sandberg tweeted: "One of the guys walking by outside the strip club is Seth Green who visited the set that day." Don't believe us? Check out a screenshot from the scene below and look for Green staring at Shazam himself!

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sandberg and company are set to reassemble for a sequel to the film, with the director revealing to ComicBook.com earlier today that production on the follow-up is scheduled to begin later this year. Due to the ongoing coronvirus pandemic though it remains to be seen if that will still happen.

"Well, we'll see how long this goes, because I mean, we were going to start shooting this year," Sandberg said. "But, I mean, who knows how long this will go on? I mean, it feels like every movie gets delayed now, so we'll see what happens with Shazam!. But so far, I've been working on the script. We can still do that, so that's being done and then, yeah, we'll just see in a couple of months how it looks, you know?"

While it is unclear whether Shazam! 2 will find itself pushed back, Sandberg is making the most of his time at home.

"Some of [the time] has been watching movies," Sandberg says. "We have a little bit of work that we can do remotely, we have meetings via Zoom. I've never heard of that app before this happened, and now it's all Zoom. Yeah, it's not too weird for us. We're indoors a bit more. I'm sitting down and learning new software and doing little tests, things like that."

The sequel to Shazam! will see Zachary Levi return as the titular hero, who previously teased that we'd get the opportunity to see more of the "Shazam family" while also teasing that he was worried for his safety for revealing such details.

"What can you expect from Shazam! 2 that I can divulge? Are there any red sniper dots on me right now?" Levi quipped at Celebrity Preview Fan Fest in October. "You can expect a lot of the same awesomeness that you got in the first one. I think one thing I can probably say, that I don’t think is any kind of a spoiler: now that the Shazamily has been established … now that that’s kind of a thing now, I think we can expect a little bit more of that. I hope so."

Shazam! 2 is scheduled to open two years from today on April 1, 2022.

