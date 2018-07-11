10 Best DCEU Characters

For the longest time, comic books fans have been split into two camps: you’re either DC or you’re Marvel, and that opposition has definitely bled over into the MCU/DCEU films. So far, there’s only been 5 films under the DCEU banner compared to Marvel’s 19, but in that short time frame, they’ve racked up a wealth of iconic characters, and today we’re talking about the Best DCEU Characters.

10. Deathstroke

9. Harley Quinn

At No. 9 is Harley Quinn. She might not have been everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s hard to argue that Margot Robbie didn’t steal the show as Joker’s main squeeze. While her character design strayed from the comics, it was mostly celebrated (by way of every girl’s Halloween costume that year). Unlike the choices made for a certain “puddin.”

8. Cyborg

Coming in at No. 8 is Cyborg. While we don’t get as much Cyborg as we’d like in Justice League, and his highly interesting (not to mention tragic) back-story is basically glossed over for the sake of time, Ray Fisher plays Cyborg with an earnestness that’s hard not to admire. As of now, he’s the only member of JL without a solo movie officially on the dockets (though it’s been rumored). Depending on how well Aquaman goes, he may still get one.

7. General Zod

No. 7 is General Zod, and not just because he’s probably so good at Hide-N-Seek. No, the real reason is because Michael Shannon is an outstanding actor who brought a lot of menacing intensity to the role. His Zod was more volatile than Terence Stamp’s much quieter demeanor, but no less intimidating.

6. The Flash

At No. 6 is The Flash. No disrespect intended to Grant Gustin, who does a fantastic job on the CW show, but Ezra Miller nailed the quirkiness of Barry Allen. He brought much-needed levity to the drab palette in Justice League, and fans are very much looking forward to what’s in store for his solo adventure.

5. Aquaman

At No. 5 is Aquaman. It’s hard to crack fish jokes at Aquaman’s expense after they cast Jason Momoa. I mean, you can try, but before you hit the punchline, Momoa would have probably flexed his pecs and stole your girlfriend.

4. Steve Trevor

No. 4 – Steve Trevor. While he’s not a hero in the traditional sense of the DCEU, Steve Trevor might be the most heroic person on this list. His sacrifice at the end of Wonder Woman proved you don’t need superpowers or billions of dollars to be a hero. Plus, his chemistry with Diane was so palpable that it was darn near impossible to not like the guy.

3. Superman

In the third spot is Superman. Henry Cavill is pitch-perfect for the Man of Steel (at least as perfect as anyone whose name isn’t Christopher Reeve can be). His chiseled good looks and giant muscles look like they came straight off the pages of the comics. The only gripe about this version of DC’s flagship character is that some fans feel he’s a tad too dark.

2. Batman

No. 2 is Batman. Love him or hate him, Ben Affleck was a solid choice to play the Dark Knight. He’s broodier and bulkier than any Batman that’s come to the big screen, and probably the most comics-accurate version of the character we’ve seen so far. Will Ben continue to portray Batman in the future of the DCEU? Only time will tell, but if not, he had a solid run.

1. Wonder Woman