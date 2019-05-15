Alien Designer H. R. Giger Designed a Batmobile For Batman Forever

Few things are more iconic than Batman’s ride, the Batmobile, and the car fit for a hero has received a myriad of redesigns over the years. Some go with a more classic car look, while others go for a Hot Rod vibe. Others go for a more utilitarian look, like Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, while others went for style over practicality, and you could definitely put Batman Forever‘s Batmobile in that category. Thing is, that doesn’t hold a candle to what could’ve been, as new concept art has surfaced from H.R. Giger‘s unused design for the Batmobile, and it’s exactly what you would expect from someone who dreamed up designs for Alien.

The concept art was found by Trash Can Dan, and it is definitely something uniquely its own. The Batmobile features four wheels on each side, which is needed since the car is so long, having almost tentacle shaped back fins and a claw-like front. It also has two wheels in the middle, which hold up a tank-like cockpit for the driver. The texture of the car is very reminiscent of a ship as opposed to a car you’d see driving down the street, and it doesn’t lack for weapons either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see there are blades on the inside of each wing, and the wheel covers also have turrets attached to them, giving the car 8 in all. You can check out the car for yourself in the image below.

Wow! H.R. Giger was contacted to design a new Batmobile for Batman Forever in 1994 not exactly sure what they were expecting?🤔😄👌 pic.twitter.com/1SXvDyCiPz — Trash Can Dan (@TrashCanDanpt3) May 8, 2019

“Wow! H.R. Giger was contacted to design a new Batmobile for Batman Forever in 1994 not exactly sure what they were expecting?”

This is a far cry from the Batmobile we ended up getting in the movie, which was much sleeker in design but loud in details. The car was a one-seater and features two Bat wing fins on the rear tires and one center fin on the top. The tires glow with Bat symbols in the center, but that doesn’t hold a candle to the rest of the car, which has dozens of cutouts so you can see the circuitry beneath, all glowing with a blue hue.

That allowed it to light up the Gotham streets like a Christmas tree, though you would not be able to be subtle driving down the street with the H.R. Giger design either, so they share the same level of subtlety.

Which version of the Batmobile is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or hit me up at @MattAguilarCB on Twitter!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!