All the Joker Actors Together in One Poster Goes Viral

Even though it would be easy to sum up Batman’s nemesis as being a one-dimensional clown, a new piece of fan art shows off the range of The Joker in live-action. A fan made poster has gone viral on Twitter showing off the various depictions of the character as he’s appeared in feature films and TV shows with the simple title of “Jokers” across the top. As of this writing the tweet has 38.4k retweets and 169.4k likes on Twitter with many fans chiming in with other versions of similar art combining all the jokers. Check out the main tweet with the poster below!

The poster features the six live-action versions of the Joker from movies and TV that were major staples of their respective media including a descriptor for each that shows just how different they all are. Included in the poster are Cameron Monaghan from Gotham (“The Maniac”), Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix from 2019’s Joker (“The Comedian”), Jared Leto from 2016’s Suicide Squad (“The Psychopath”), Oscar winner Heath Ledger from 2008’s The Dark Knight (“The Anarchist”), Jack Nicholson from 1989’s Batman (“The Gangster”), and Cesar Romero from the 1960s Batman TV series (“The Clown”).

There are some notable Jokers missing from the picture, though it does have all the highlights of the character’s live-action appearances (the very brief appearance by the character in the original Birds of Prey TV series did not make the cut). Fans of the character would no doubt wish to see Mark Hamill’s version of the character from either Batman the Animated Series or the Batman: Arkham video games included. It’s for the best that this fan art only included the live-action versions since there are an…insane…amount of animated versions of the character.

Figured someone might enjoy this. pic.twitter.com/pfebzezMlN — esophagus juice 🌹🌻🔮 (@_aquemini) February 24, 2020

The future of the Joker in live-action is a big question mark at the time, and not because the Riddler has painted one there. The Todd Phillips directed Joker went on to become one of the biggest movies of 2019, bringing in over $1 billion at the worldwide box office and nabbing Phoenix the Best Actor Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards. While the film was crafted under the notion of it being a standalone adventure, Phillips previously revealed he and Phoenix aren’t ruling out a follow-up film.

“When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up,” Phillips previously confirmed to Deadline. “But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance.”

Joker is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.