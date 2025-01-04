Amy Adams Praises Rachel Brosnahan’s Casting as DCU’s Lois Lane

The premiere trailer for James Gunn’s Superman gave us our first look at a new era of DC films, which will include the much-anticipated debut of Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Fans are excited to see what Brosnahan can do with the role, and you can absolutely include Amy Adams as part of that group. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Adams spoke about her experience as Lane in films like Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and as Brosnahan grabs the baton, Adams can’t wait to see her take on the character.

“One of the things I like about superhero canons is, for me, it’s almost like theater in a way. It’s like, different people take on the role, and the role doesn’t belong to one person,” Adams said.

When asked what advice she would give to Brosnahan, Adams said, “Just have fun. Just have fun, and I’m sure she will. She’s wonderful, and I hope she gets to bring her sense of humor to it. She’s got such a great sensibility, such a good actress, but also such great natural comedic timing, and I hope we get to see some of that in it.”

Adams played the role of Lois Lane in Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, and as evidenced in Justice League, the character was a critical part of Zack Snyder’s overall plan. There was an overarching theme of Lois being the most important character in that world, especially when things moved to the Superman patrolled future timeline.

Gunn’s take on the Superman character and world seems much more entrenched in the comics, taking elements from all over but also key aspects from the Silver Age, making for a much different type of approach. During a Superman trailer event, Brosnahan revealed that she’s long been inspired by Lois, and couldn’t be more thrilled to bring the character to life on the screen.

“I’ve always been inspired by this character. She’s somebody who is ambitious and courageous and hungry and determined to get the greatest story almost at any cost,” Brosnahan said. “I’ve always loved this character and was so excited by the opportunity to bring all of those things that have been true of her in every iteration.”

There’s also the ever-changing world of journalism to consider, and that’s something that’s always been an important element of the character and Superman’s world as a whole. That’s not changing in this film either.

“One of the things I love about this character is that almost more than any other character in these comics, and in the movies, she evolves to fit what it would mean to be an intrepid journalist of each generation or each decade that she’s presented in,” Brosnahan said. “So, I think our challenge… Today we’re living in a world where print journalism to some is perhaps an endangered art form and she’s somebody who has dedicated her entire life to it.”

“I think as far as what else is different, you’ll have to check out the movie to see, but I love that she’s somebody who doesn’t understand what the word ‘no’ means and it’s motivating for her. We definitely see that side of her in this film,” Brosnahan said.

Brosnahan is joined by David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent), Hoult (Lex Luthor), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Jonathan Kent), Neva Howell (Martha Kent), María Gabriela de Faría (Angela Spica/the Engineer), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), and Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific).

Superman hits theaters on July 11th.

