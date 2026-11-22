Robert Pattinson’s casting as the next James Bond has made his future as Batman even more uncertain. There was already a considerable amount of doubt about whether the British star would play the role of Bruce Wayne for a third time, despite his frequently mentioned enthusiasm for the character, after the numerous lengthy delays to Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II, and many have seen Pattinson taking on the lead role of the Bond franchise as an especially clear indication that his time as DC’s most popular superhero is coming to an end. But even if this is true, there’s at least one more story other than Part II that needs to be told to give fans of Reeves’ version of Gotham City closure.

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Two years after The Batman’s release, its TV spin-off The Penguin became a massive hit for HBO. Taking place shortly after the film, the series depicted a conflict between Colin Farrell’s version of the titular supervillain, also known as Oswald “Oz” Cobb and Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti.) The series received widespread critical acclaim and Sofia quickly emerged as its breakout character, with both Farrell and Milioti winning Emmys for their performances. Sofia’s storyline ends with a tantalizing cliffhanger setting up a future encounter between her and her half-sister, The Batman’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz,) and regardless of what else is in store for Bruce and Gotham’s onscreen futures, DC still needs to follow up on this promise, whether with another series or film.

The Penguin Set Sofia Falcone Up to Meet Selina Kyle

As Batman, Bruce first encounters Selina while interrogating Oz at his criminal nightclub, The Iceberg Lounge, where she works. After following her and learning of her skills as a cat burglar, Bruce recruits Selina to help him investigate the string of high profile murders committed by the Riddler (Paul Dano,) which are connected to both the city’s organized crime and the disappearance of Selina’s friend and roommate Annika Kosolov (Hana Hrzic.) It is eventually revealed that Selina’s biological father is Oz’s employer, mob boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro,) who murdered both Selina’s mother and Annika. Having led Bruce to expose Falcone’s control over the city’s government, Riddler kills Falcone as part of a planned revolt against Gotham’s largely corrupt wealthy class. After helping Bruce stop the insurrection, Selina leaves Gotham.

The Penguin reveals that Falcone (a younger version of whom is played by Mark Strong) had murdered several other women, including his wife, Sofia’s mother, in similar ways. Ten years before the events of the film and series, reporter Summer Gleason (Nadine Malouf) approached Sofia with evidence of her father’s crimes. When Sofia began helping Summer investigate, Oz, who was working as her driver at the time, informed Carmine, who then had Sofia herself framed for the murders and committed to Arkham Asylum, where she endured further, horrific abuse. After her release, Sofia assassinates all the relatives who were aware of her innocence and takes control of the remains of Carmine’s criminal empire, renaming it and herself with her mother’s maiden name of Gigante. But after the pair begin feuding in a gang war, Oz successfully frames her for other crimes with the help of corrupt law enforcement officials, and Sofia is sent back to Arkham. In her final scene in the series, Julian Rush (Theo Rossi,) a psychiatrist with a romantic fixation on Sofia delivers her a letter from Selina, which makes Sofia smirk despite her bleak circumstances.

DC’s Falcone Sisters Deserve a Catwoman Spin-Off

The Penguin was initially conceived as a limited series and despite frequent rumors to the contrary, a second season has never been officially announced for development. Farrell is set to return as Oz in The Batman: Part II, but Reeves and Milioti herself have confirmed that she will not appear as Sofia in the film. Kravitz is also not among the cast members confirmed to be returning alongside Pattinson, with Scarlett Johansson having instead been cast as a new character widely believed to be the sequel’s female lead. If Selina does turn out to have a secret role in the film, it’s likely to be much smaller than the one she had in the first. Narratively this makes sense, as Part II is also said to take place shortly after the first film and Selina’s departure. But given the Bond casting and unexpected recent changes at DC Studios, concern is growing that Part II could be the last installment in the so-called “Reeves-verse,” before a possible reboot of the cinematic Batman mythology, which would frustrate viewers by leaving them without answers as to how Selina and Sofia’s stories progress.

DC Studios reportedly turned down pitches for series focusing on Catwoman and Poison Ivy recently. However, it’s not clear if the former featured Kravitz’s version of Selina, specifically, and it was subsequently announced that The Penguin creator Lauren LeFranc is now in the early stages of developing a Poison Ivy series. Given this, the even greater popularity of the Catwoman character, and the acclaim and accolades already received by The Batman, The Penguin, and Milioti specifically, one imagines that executives may be willing to reconsider making a Catwoman project if it features both Falcone sisters. The casting of Johansson and multiple other new actors suggest that Part II may focus less on the Falcone family and other established antagonists, aside from further confrontations between Bruce and Oz. But even if that is true, the Falcones’ influence on Gotham will still be responsible for setting the larger saga in motion, so a project in which Selina and Sofia continue to grapple with Carmine’s legacy could be a fitting conclusion for the franchise.

Sofia’s story is one that seems like it will inevitably end in some kind of tragedy, but leaving the character in Arkham again, indefinitely, is arguably too bleak a conclusion to be satisfying, even for such a dark franchise. A Catwoman project could mostly follow her and Selina outside of Gotham, once Sofia is out of the asylum, but if such a project were to be the last in the Reeves-verse it would ideally also involve Bruce and some of the other major established characters, though the story should of course remain rooted in the sisters’ perspectives. Bruce acting as a supporting character would make involving Pattinson despite the Bond casting easier, and a smaller role like those he plays in the movies could likewise entice Farrell to return despite his mixed feelings on the extensive makeup and prosthetic effects used to portray Oz, assuming that character survives Part II.

Do you think DC should give The Batman a Catwoman spin-off? Discuss in the comments.