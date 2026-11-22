Who’d win in a fight, Batman or Superman? The truth is that if both of them decided to take each other out at a moment’s notice, Batman would be laid out before he could even say “Vengeance”. As much as that disappoints the Batman fan in me, it’s the likely scenario given their power scales. However, we can all agree that Batman is unbeatable with prep time. We’ve seen this plenty of times, like in the JLA: Tower of Babel series, but Batman: The Dark Knight Returns gave us the best version of it. You can now own the original artwork of Frank Miller’s classic for a cool $400,000 at Heritage Auctions.

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While Batman fighting (and defeating) Superman is the highlight of the story, this particular page showcases The Dark Knight taking on the mutants that plague Gotham and their terrifying leader. The stunning page and panel work shows an old and grizzled Batman in his tank, dispersing the mutants, with the leader square in his sights. He finds himself in a dilemma, whether to take him out with one shot and break his long-standing no killing rule, or to fight him face to face at the risk of getting himself killed. The Mutant Leader is big, strong, and in his prime, and even Batman admits that he could easily be killed. However, The Dark Knight is nothing if not stubborn, even in his old age, choosing to fight him with fists rather than easily take him out with just one shot from his Bat-Tank. Unfortunately, things don’t go his way.

Original Artwork From Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #2 Is Currently Up For Auction

Besides the narrative, dialogue, and artwork, what stands out about this page is the paneling. Miller and Klaus Janson lay out the scene brilliantly, with a perspective shot of Batman in his tank, surrounded by its many controls. The controls also line up to resemble the Gotham skyline, with Batman square in the middle, as if to signify his legacy in the city over the years. A mix or circular and rectangular panels follow, depicting his dilemma while also showcasing the Mutant Leader’s sheer physical superiority over the hero, who is clearly past his prime. The dark ink tones further add weight to the moment, as it’s a decisive moment in the narrative, which will go on to set a precedent for the rest of the story.

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I won’t be alone in saying that The Dark Knight Returns is up there with The Killing Joke, Year One, and The Long Halloween as one of the best ever Batman stories. It shows that he is still capable of being Gotham’s savior, despite his old age and deteriorating physical prowess. While this fight doesn’t go his way, he uses his superior intellect to learn from it for the rematch, where he proceeds to slice open the Mutant Leader like a surgeon on an operating table. It shows us that even in defeat, Batman always comes back stronger. This original artwork from one of Batman’s best stories is well worth every dollar of that $400,000, and would make for a great addition to any fan’s collection.

Which is your favorite ever Batman arc? Let us know in the comments.