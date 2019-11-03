Jason Momoa Reveals How Far Off Aquaman Sequel Filming Is

Audiences are getting quite a lot of opportunities to see Jason Momoa act, from his new Apple TV series See to his role in the upcoming Dune reboot. One project fans of the actor are especially excited to see is Aquaman 2, in which Momoa would once again reprise his role as the DC Comics superhero. Seeing as the film currently has a 2022 release date, it sounds like it will be some time until it hits theaters — or even officially begins production. In a new interview with Collider, Momoa was asked exactly when the sequel will begin filming, and revealed that it probably won’t be for at least a year.

“I mean, Aquaman 2 will probably be a year-plus away,” Momoa explained. “I don’t have a set date on that, unfortunately.”

To an extent, it’s easy to see why the sequel probably won’t be filming anytime soon, considering the other projects that those involved with the film are working on. Mera actress Amber Heard is set to star in an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Strand, Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has The Matrix 4, and director James Wan recently began production on his next horror film, Malignant.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan said in an interview late last year. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me. And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

Details around the Aquaman sequel have been under wraps for quite some time, although Momoa has teased that he already has an idea in mind of what the film should explore.

“I’m very passionate about that, the direction of where Aquaman goes,” Momoa said in a recent interview. “And so I went in with an idea and a pretty good layout of what I would like to do with the second one. And a lot of support, absolute, a lot of support from Warner Bros. and DC. So, it’ll always be a team vision, but I definitely wanted to express my passion about number two.”

“I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it’s the first time where it’s all on Earth,” Momoa previously teased. “It’s combining land and sea, kind of like what I’m doing with this [environmental cause]. There’s no outside aliens destroying Earth, it’s us. And so I was excited to get back in there, and so I’ve been working with our previous writer, and getting in there, and we’ve got a locked story, and we’re getting into it.”

