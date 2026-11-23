Steve Ditko is one of the most important creators in the history of the comic industry. Working for Atlas Comics in the ’50s, he would become an important part of Marvel’s return to superheroes. He’s most known as the co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, working with writer Stan Lee, but he also had quite a career outside the House of Ideas. Over at Charlton Comics, he created characters like Ted Kord, the second Blue Beetle, Captain Atom, and the Question and would also have a pretty fruitful tenure with DC Comics as well. He created the Creeper, a psychotic television host vigilante, the teen duo Hawk and Dove, and one more character you’ve probably never head of – Shade the Changing Man.

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Ditko characters often went in certain directions – many of them shared his Randian belief system (it’s always fun to read early libertarian Peter Parker) or were all about finding the “truth” like the Question and the Creeper. Shade, though, was quite different from all of the rest. Rac Shade was an alien from the planet Meta (unrelated to the Zuck), on the run from the militant authorities and armed with the M-Vest. Shade was a rare foray into sci-fi for Ditko and while the hero never really caught on back in the day, he’s had a rich second life, playing a bigger role in the history of the comic industry than most fans realize.

Shade the Changing Man’s History Is One of DC’s Strangest

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Ditko’s characters may not have all been Objectivist (a libertarian belief system that posits that the individual’s job isn’t to help the collective, but just themselves), but all of them had a certain “fight the power” feel to them. Shade the Changing Man is a perfect example of this. Rac came from a Meta, a world where the rules were followed to a militant degree. He was a secret agent who was eventually framed for treason, stealing the M-Vest and heading to Earth where he could be free.

The M-Vest allowed Shade to create powerful forcefields and make himself into a bigger, more monstrous fighter. The character first debuted in 1977, representing the first major superhero Ditko had created in years, but wasn’t a massive hit. The first series ran for eight issues before folding, with Shade joining the army of obscure DC characters. In the ’80s, he would end up showing up as a member of the Suicide Squad, which lead to him going back to Meta. However, things were about to look all the way up.

Sidetrack time! In 1982, British writer Alan Moore was given the reins of Saga of the Swamp Thing after years of success in British comic magazines like 2000 A.D. and Warrior. Moore’s Swamp Thing took superhero comics in a more mature direction, starting a revolution that would lead DC to decide that the British comic scene was home to a lot of untapped talent. As the ’80s went on, DC bigwigs Jenette Kahn, Paul Levitz, and Dick Giordano would meet with British talent, leading to the British Invasion of 1989.

Writers Neil Gaiman, Grant Morrison, and Peter Milligan were the first big gets of this program and each of them were given their choice of obscure DC character to write. Gaiman chose Black Orchid (with his accent, the editor thought he said “Black Hawk Kid”, as related in The Sandman Companion; I was once a massive fan of the writer before the allegations came out), Morrison Animal Man, and Milligan would go with Shade. It’s weird to think that the entire comic industry was changed forever because of Animal Man, Black Orchid, and Shade the Changing Man

Shade the Changing Man (Vol. 2) dropped in 1990, from Milligan and future X-Men superstar artist Chris Bachalo. Instead of being a secret agent, this new Rac Shade was a poet sent from Meta, now more hippie than militant, to save Earth from a tide of madness that threatened to destroy the planet. The M-Vest was now the Madness Vest, which could warp reality and his first major enemy was the American Scream, the living embodiment of the darkness that Rac was sent to fight. The secret agent was gone, replaced by a lovelorn poet.

It’s always interesting to see how creators take old ideas and remake them. Ditko’s beliefs usually got left out of the characters he created as the years went by, the new Rac Shade was basically the completely different from the old one; in fact, you could say that he was meant to be a critique on Ditko and his belief system (Milligan retconned Ditko’s Meta by having Rac say it was all stuff he made up to entertain himself while he was on Earth). Meta was remade from the Cold War nightmare into something more akin to the Summer of Love (the one in the ’90s, not the one in the ’60s; some of you know what I’m talking about and some of you are much too American to know the pop culture of other countries) and suddenly, Rac was all about helping people and making their lives better. Much like Morrison, Milligan was plugged into the rave culture of the time and Shade the Changing Man played into this.

The book dealt with subjects like the JFK assassination (we were obsessed with the JFK assassination in the ’90s) and transgender issues (Milligan’s Enigma is a lost queer history gem), and its subject matter and the more mature way it and the other British Invasion comics were written led to DC creating the Vertigo imprint in 1993. Shade never reached the level of popularity or The Sandman, Hellblazer, Animal Man, Swamp Thing or Doom Patrol, but it had a cult following, the book running for 70 issues.

DC tried to bring Shade back as a superhero character several times over the years after the end of the Vertigo series to no avail, which would lead to another modification of the character. In 2016, DC announced the Young Animal imprint from My Chemical Romance singer/comic mega-fan Gerard Way and one of the inaugural books was Shade the Changing Girl. This version combined aspects of both – Meta was a world where emotion was punished and poet Loma Shade stole the Madness Vest and went to Earth – and ran through two series, the first for 12 issues and the second, titled Shade the Changing Woman, running for six.

The Only Kind of Shade I Want Is the Changing Kind

Image Courtesy of Vertigo/DC Comics

Steve Ditko’s place as a Marvel legend is cemented, but his time outside that publisher doesn’t get as much mainstream recognition. His DC creations are some of his most interesting and Shade the Changing Man was a cool idea that proved to have longer legs than his initial eight-issue offering led readers to believe. His return in the late ’80s as a part of the British Invasion proved that failures didn’t always happen because the ideas are bad – they just need a little push (to the left; there’s a moral there).

Shade the Changing Man (Vol. 2) pushed the envelope, playing a huge role in the rise of Vertigo at DC. While he was never at the level of someone like John Constantine or Animal Man or Dream of the endless, Rac played an important role in the evolution of the medium. Milligan doesn’t get the praise that Morrison gets or that Gaiman used to but he definitely deserves it. His re-imagining of Shade took a character that didn’t have a chance and made him groundbreaking.

What do you think about Shade the Changing Man? Do you the Ditko original or are you more into the Vertigo version? Sound off in the comment section below.