John Cena has become one of the most interesting actors coming out of WWE, showing he can do more than just action movie roles. He also shook off his babyface persona from wrestling to show he can play villains, unlikable heroes, and even make fun of himself in movies, taking on a wide variety of roles, including the DC streaming series Peacemaker. Since stepping back from WWE, Cena has made his name as one of the best wrestlers-turned-actors of the modern era, standing proudly alongside names like Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista, who are doing great work in Hollywood. This would likely shock anyone who followed him from his start as an actor and his debut movie, The Marine.

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The Marine was released on October 13, 2006, and earned negative reviews upon its release. Somehow, in more recent years, the movie has become a favorite on streaming services, and, even more shocking, it spawned an actual franchise. While Cena is miles better as an actor now than when he starred in The Marine, both he and the franchise moved on to bigger things.

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John Cena Made His Movie Debut in The Marine

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In The Marine, John Cena played John Triton, a U.S. Marine who was honorably discharged for disobeying direct orders to rescue several hostages in Iraq. The movie follows Triton as he is retired but struggling to fit into a normal life back home. He has anger issues, which caused him to be fired for excessive violence. This leads him into action when a group of diamond thieves (led by Robert Patrick as Rome) kidnaps Triton’s wife (Kelly Carlson) during a botched robbery. Using the skills he learned in the Marines, and the same skills he used to rescue those hostages, he sets out to save his wife.

This was a film produced by WWE Films when the company was trying to make its name in Hollywood outside the wrestling business. Many of these films included WWE stars in the lead roles, with titles ranging from Dwayne Johnson’s The Rundown to Kane’s horror film See No Evil and Stone Cold Steve Austin’s action movie The Condemned. Most of the films were released to negative reviews, with The Marine earning an 18% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, although audiences rated it higher at 60%.

However, when looking at the reviews, it seems the biggest complaints were that the movie was trying too hard to be an overblown action extravaganza. There have been many memes made about the explosions in the movie, many of which show John Cena flying out of a room as it explodes. It was, honestly, ridiculous in every definition of the word. That said, it also set up John Cena for a future where he had no problem pushing past the limit of credibility, and unlike The Marine, it is seen now as Cena willing to poke fun at himself to entertain audiences.

Despite Low Critical Scores, The Marine Created a Franchise

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What is most interesting is that, despite terrible reviews and low box office totals, The Marine ended up becoming a franchise, moving straight to video. In fact, it became something that fans of 1980s and 1990s action films might recognize as an action franchise geared specifically for DTV audiences. The second movie replaced John Cena with Ted DiBiase Jr., the son of the legendary WWE superstar The Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase. DiBiase Jr. played a new Marine named Joe Linwood, once again in a story about a man trying to save his wife, this time from terrorists. The film also featured Temuera Morrison and Michael Rooker in supporting roles.

The third movie brought in Mike “The Miz” Mizanin as Jake Carter, a Marine who has to stop homegrown terrorists in Seattle. After The Marine 3: Homefront, The Miz remained in the lead role of Jake Carter for the next three movies, leading the franchise to six films. The later movies brought in even more WWE stars for supporting roles, including Summer Rae, Mizanin’s wife Maryse Ouellet, Heath Slater, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Naomi, Shawn Michaels, and Becky Lynch. All of Miz’s movies kept the same format as the earlier ones, with Carter using his military skills to rescue people in need.

The Marine franchise ended in 2018 with The Marine 6: Close Quarters. It seemed almost hard to believe that a John Cena movie that was panned by critics and barely made more than its budget would live on for so long, but as a vehicle for showcasing WWE stars in movie roles, it served its purpose. As for Cena, he knew to get out after one movie. He has since gone on to become an in-demand Hollywood star, and his career continues to grow.

Do you remember John Cena’s movie debut in The Marine? Let us know your thoughts on the movie in the comments below.