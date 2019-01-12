‘Aquaman’ Is Now The 4th Highest-Grossing Import Film Ever In China

Aquaman is experiencing great success overseas, especially in China, and now it has risen to fourth on a rather elite list.

That list would be highest grossing important films in China, and thanks to Aquaman‘s continued push at the box office it has now passed Transformers: Age of Extinction to solidify the fourth spot on the list (via Gavin Feng). It’s already passed films like Venom, Transformers: The Last Knight, Warcraft, and Avengers: Age of Ultron and the only films ahead of it are Avengers: Infinity War, Furious 7, and Fate of the Furious, which sits at the top spot.

That’s not bad company to be in at all, and Feng says the film could reach 2 billion (in local currency). You can check out the full chart below.

China Box Office: Aquaman tops Transformers: Age of Extinction to become the 4th highest-grossing import film ever in local currency(¥1,978.23M vs ¥1,977.33M). Still have some chances to reach ¥2 billion. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/jxfb5mU4SU — Gavin Feng (@gavinfeng97) January 12, 2019

Aquaman is expected to bring in another $15.3 million over the weekend stateside, resulting in a domestic take of $285.9 million. Worldwide if that holds. The film currently sits at a worldwide total of $988 million and should cross the $1 billion threshold very soon, resulting in DC and Warner Bros’ biggest DCU hit so far worldwide. It’s already passed Wonder Woman ($821.8 million) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873.6 million) worldwide, though domestically it’s a bit further down the list.

On the stateside rankings, Aquaman currently sits in the 5th spot, though it should more than likely overtake no. 4 Man of Steel ($291 million) rather soon. It remains to be seen though if it can get any higher, as Suicide Squad ($325 million) and Batman v Superman ($330 million) are both a big jump forward. It’s also not likely to catch Wonder Woman, which sits atop that list with $412 million.

Can you believe we live in a world where Aquaman reins supreme in worldwide box office for DC and Wonder Woman holds the top spot in domestic? That’s pretty fantastic, and we’re pretty sure Wonder Woman 1984 will make similar huge waves when it releases in 2020.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman is in theaters now.