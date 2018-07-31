‘Aquaman’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Have a Weird Thing in Common

In a small Iowa town, DC Entertainment history was written…on a soccer field.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh, who also played Superman in the 2005 film Superman Returns, recently shared a meme created by The Dad on Instagram. The image, which featured a look at Routh in Superman Returns and Aquaman star Jason Momoa in Justice League, said that the pair had grown up in the same town in Iowa and that they had played soccer together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s true! Jason Momoa & I did grow up in Norwalk, IA & played on the Norwalk Boys Soccer team!” Routh posted almost two weeks ago. “Now we’re both at SDCC 2018 — everything is possible.”

For his part, Momoa has not reshared the image or commented on it, although the fact that Routh’s post came the day before the Aquaman trailer debuted in the midst of Comic Con likely calls into question whether Momoa even saw, or had time for, a trip down memory lane.

You can check out the official synopsis for the film below. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns to Monday nights on The CW in October.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

The film stars Amber Heard as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman‘s ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe as Vulko, counsel to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019. Beyond that, the DC movie universe remains an undefined jungle, featuring a dozen or so movies in development but none with solid release dates.