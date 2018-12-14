Aquaman vs. Black Manta Fight Scene Released Online

Aquaman has been praised for delivering audiences exciting action that takes place on land and in the sea, with a new clip debuting which focuses on our hero colliding with Black Manta. Check out the new clip above and see the film when it lands in theaters on December 21st.

Star Jason Momoa recently detailed the experience of facing off against the villainous Black Manta to ComicBook.com, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

“That was an amazing sequence, man. Both of them,” Momoa detailed of the fight scenes. “Just doing the submarine fight was hilarious. I had a great time. The moment they dropped me into the submarine was my first day, so that was a cool fight and to have that moment with his dad. I think Yahya, when we were done, I told him, I said, ‘I’m really, really, really proud of you because I didn’t get a beat in on some of those days,’ but super proud of him. He transformed his body the most. He was huge and they didn’t get to see his body as much but, man, he’s a specimen.”

Since his breakout role in Game of Thrones, Momoa has been known for having a larger-than-life physique, which is on full display in Aquaman. Crafting the look is easier said than done, with Momoa recalling having to work out on set in order to stay in shape.

“You do all the stunts, we work out, I’m working out in between shots basically,” Momoa said. “There’s big lighting set ups so I would have 30 minutes here, 30 minutes there. The diet is just pretty carb low and just eat quite frequently. I don’t really eat the carbs so I can have the beer at night.”

This isn’t to say that everything Momoa did had to fit within a superhero regimen, as he allowed himself the occasional celebration after a hard day’s work.

“You’re sweating non-stop and constantly burning calories so I feel like Guinness is the lowest carbs of any beer,” the actor joked. “The dog needs a bone and at the end of the day, I just did all that, I’m not with my family, I don’t get to kiss my kids and cuddle them. You’re gonna give me a f-cking beer.”

Fans can see both actors’ physiques put to the test when Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st.

Are you looking forward to seeing Aquaman face off against Black Manta? Let us know in the comments below!