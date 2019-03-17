‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan Quits Twitter

Aquaman director James Wan is taking a break from Twitter. The star filmmaker, who tweeted under the handle “@creepypuppet,” can no longer be found on the website and is said to be focusing on upcoming projects now that his billion dollar plus-grossing blockbuster has completed its theatrical run. Wan has left his little used Instagram account untouched.

Wan has yet to be confirmed as director for the Aquaman sequel, already dated by studio Warner Bros. for December 16, 2022. “[DC Films chief Walter Hamada], myself and James Wan always shared the same philosophy, which is: you want to do it right,” producer Peter Safran previously told THR of the four-year separation between Aquaman entries. “You don’t want to do it fast. You just want to do it right.”

It was last reported by Deadline Wan is expected to return but would be taking a break following a taxing production and promotional tour. Wan and the studio are now on the hunt for a “seaworthy” script.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way. That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2,” Wan told ComicBook.com in December when asked if he intended to helm a sequel.

“But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me.”

Wan added he’s now “in that sort of place of like, do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate? Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

Wan has numerous projects queued up as producer, including Conjuring Universe spinoff The Curse of La Llorona, Annabelle Comes Home, and the Swamp Thing television series. Aquaman is available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray March 26.

