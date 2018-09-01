‘Aquaman’ Movie Coloring Books Reveal New Look at Classic Costume

After the superhero’s debut in the uneven DC Comics film Justice League, many fans are eager to see how Aquaman will change when he gets his first solo movie later this year.

And while he dons the regal armor seen in Justice League, Arthur Curry is likely to get a very comic accurate costume in the new film. So fans of the orange and green Aquaman can rest easy, as evidenced by this new look from a group of new children’s activity books.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The DC Films have taken some liberties with the costumes, which is fair. Let’s be honest, superhero costumes don’t always translate well from comic page to the big screen. And Aquaman’s orange and green chainmail seemed like it would lend itself well to some alterations. But Jason Momoa‘s costume in Justice League was almost too generic, so getting to his classic duds should be a welcome change for fans.

Aquaman is looking like it’s embracing its comic book roots, and that first trailer indicates that the film will be more in line with Wonder Woman than with Justice League or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But Aquaman doesn’t seem like an ideal candidate for a superhero movie, and that’s exactly why director James Wan was so excited to tackle the project.

“Let’s face it, [Aquaman is] the superhero that everyone makes fun of,” Wan said to Total Film magazine. “There was a bit of reservation at the start about whether or not I should pursue this character. But the more I thought about it, I always love being the underdog. Coming from the horror genre, you’re always the underdog. So I got used to that mentality.”

Even though the film is just over three months away from hitting theaters, there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding it.

Even actor Graham McTavish can’t talk about his role in Aquaman because of Warner Bros. commitment to secrecy regarding the film.

“This business nowadays, it’s so secretive. It’s so secretive,” McTavish told Collider. “I mean, the role in Aquaman, I had a great time doing it, but I am slightly puzzled by the level of secrecy nowadays in movies and TV and video games. I mean the number of non-disclosure agreements you have to sign even if you’re just talking to someone about doing a video game, there’s all that sort of stuff. It’s gone to a whole new level.”

We’ll all learn more about Aquaman when the film finally premieres in theaters on December 21st.